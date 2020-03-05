ep badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 14 to 21 reports were the following incidents:

Feb. 14 - Welfare check on Singletree Lane

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on City West Parkway

- Welfare check on Sunnybrook Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Damage to property on Luther Way

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Marketplace Drive

Feb. 15 - Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on 78th Street

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Joiner Way

- Found person on Martin Drive

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

Feb. 16 - Drugs on Viking Drive

- Burglary of a dwelling

- Disorderly conduct on Woodland Drive

Feb. 17 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Meade Lane

- Assault on Joiner Way

Feb. 18 - Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive

- Welfare check on Allen Court

- Harassing communication on Lorence Way

- Intoxication on Fescue Court

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Edenwood Drive

- Welfare check on Coneflower Lane

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Intoxication on College View Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Feb. 19 - Welfare check on Columbine Road

- Theft on Joiner Way

- Disturbing the peace on Columbine Road

Feb. 20 - Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Intoxication on Fescue Court

- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Assault on College View Drive

- Theft on Aztec Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- Threat on Blue Circle Drive

Feb. 21 - Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Viking Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Aztec Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

