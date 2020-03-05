Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 14 to 21 reports were the following incidents:
Feb. 14 - Welfare check on Singletree Lane
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on City West Parkway
- Welfare check on Sunnybrook Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Damage to property on Luther Way
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Marketplace Drive
Feb. 15 - Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on 78th Street
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Joiner Way
- Found person on Martin Drive
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
Feb. 16 - Drugs on Viking Drive
- Burglary of a dwelling
- Disorderly conduct on Woodland Drive
Feb. 17 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Meade Lane
- Assault on Joiner Way
Feb. 18 - Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Plaza Drive
- Welfare check on Allen Court
- Harassing communication on Lorence Way
- Intoxication on Fescue Court
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Edenwood Drive
- Welfare check on Coneflower Lane
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Intoxication on College View Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Feb. 19 - Welfare check on Columbine Road
- Theft on Joiner Way
- Disturbing the peace on Columbine Road
Feb. 20 - Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Intoxication on Fescue Court
- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Assault on College View Drive
- Theft on Aztec Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- Threat on Blue Circle Drive
Feb. 21 - Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Viking Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Aztec Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
