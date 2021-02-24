police jackets

Included in the department’s Feb. 5-12 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 5 - Death investigation on Tamarack Tail.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street, Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Viking Drive.

Feb. 6 - Theft on Viking Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive.

Feb. 7 - Theft on Moonlight Lane.

Feb. 8 - Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anagram Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Camborne Place; Gerard Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Feb. 9 - Theft on South Shore Lane, Shady Oak Road, Valley View Road, Flying Cloud Drive.

- Drugs on Magnolia Trail.

- Tampering with the mail on Chasewood Drive.

- Vehicle theft on Valley View Road, Woodland Drive.

Feb. 10 - Vehicle theft on Overlook Trail, Singletree Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane, 76 Street.

- Burglary on Woodland Drive.

- Theft on Glory Lane, Joiner Way.

Feb. 11 - Theft on Mitchell Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Woodland Drive, Eden Road.

Feb. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane, Eden Road.

- Theft on Lorence Way.

- Drugs at the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue.

