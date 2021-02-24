Included in the department’s Feb. 5-12 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 5 - Death investigation on Tamarack Tail.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street, Washington Avenue.
- Theft on Viking Drive.
Feb. 6 - Theft on Viking Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive.
Feb. 7 - Theft on Moonlight Lane.
Feb. 8 - Vehicle theft on Woodland Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anagram Drive.
- Tampering with the mail on Camborne Place; Gerard Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Feb. 9 - Theft on South Shore Lane, Shady Oak Road, Valley View Road, Flying Cloud Drive.
- Drugs on Magnolia Trail.
- Tampering with the mail on Chasewood Drive.
- Vehicle theft on Valley View Road, Woodland Drive.
Feb. 10 - Vehicle theft on Overlook Trail, Singletree Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane, 76 Street.
- Burglary on Woodland Drive.
- Theft on Glory Lane, Joiner Way.
Feb. 11 - Theft on Mitchell Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Woodland Drive, Eden Road.
Feb. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane, Eden Road.
- Theft on Lorence Way.
- Drugs at the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.