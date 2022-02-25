Included in the department’s Feb. 4-11 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 4 - Death investigation on Alpine Trail
Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Damage to property on Providence Lane
Feb. 5 - Burglary on Columbine Road
- Theft on Singletree Lane; Manchester Lane
Feb. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Aztec Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Howard Lane
Feb. 7 - Theft on Hennepin Town Road; Dell Road; Optum Circle
Feb. 8 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane
- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Westwind Drive; Magnolia Trail
Feb. 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on 62nd Street; Optum Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Columbine Road
Feb. 10 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 169
- Burglary on Mitchell Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive
Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane
- Theft on 78th Street; Chestnut Drive
