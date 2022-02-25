ep jackets

Included in the department’s Feb. 4-11 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 4 - Death investigation on Alpine Trail

Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Damage to property on Providence Lane

Feb. 5 - Burglary on Columbine Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane; Manchester Lane

Feb. 6 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Aztec Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Howard Lane

Feb. 7 - Theft on Hennepin Town Road; Dell Road; Optum Circle

Feb. 8 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane

- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Westwind Drive; Magnolia Trail

Feb. 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on 62nd Street; Optum Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Columbine Road

Feb. 10 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 169

- Burglary on Mitchell Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Valley View Road

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive

Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane

- Theft on 78th Street; Chestnut Drive

