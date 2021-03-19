Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Feb. 26 through March 5 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 26 - Recovery of stolen items reported at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Quebec Avenue South.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Garrison Way, Prairie Center Drive, Leona Road, Valley View Road, Tanager Lane.
- Theft on Chestnut Drive, Prairie Center Drive , Purdey Road, Joiner Way.
- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive.
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View.
Feb. 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive.
Feb. 28 - Death investigation on Valley Road, Northmark Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mill Creek Drive.
- Theft on Singletree Lane.
- Drugs on Singletree Lane.
March 1 - Theft on Plaza Drive, Flying Cloud Drive.
- Death investigation on Island Road.
- Lost person reported on Woodland Drive.
March 2 - Theft on Den Road, Liv Lane, Flying Cloud Drive.
- Burglary on Singletree Lane.
March 3 - Theft on Garrison Way, Anderson Lakes Parkway, Golden Triangle Drive, Kerry Lane.
- Drugs on Singletree Lane.
- Threat on Inverness Curve.
- Lost person reported on Jonathan Lane.
March 4 - Drugs on Highway 169, Highway 212.
- Burglary on Warbler Lane.
- Theft on Buchanan Court, Mitchell Road, Flying Cloud Drive, Valley View Road.
- Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Industrial accident on Fuller Road.
March 5 - Industrial accident on Washington Avenue.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.