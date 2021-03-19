EPPD car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Feb. 26 through March 5 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 26 - Recovery of stolen items reported at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Quebec Avenue South.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Garrison Way, Prairie Center Drive, Leona Road, Valley View Road, Tanager Lane.

- Theft on Chestnut Drive, Prairie Center Drive , Purdey Road, Joiner Way.

- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive.

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View.

Feb. 27 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Flying Cloud Drive.

Feb. 28 - Death investigation on Valley Road, Northmark Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Mill Creek Drive.

- Theft on Singletree Lane.

- Drugs on Singletree Lane.

March 1 - Theft on Plaza Drive, Flying Cloud Drive.

- Death investigation on Island Road.

- Lost person reported on Woodland Drive.

March 2 - Theft on Den Road, Liv Lane, Flying Cloud Drive.

- Burglary on Singletree Lane.

March 3 - Theft on Garrison Way, Anderson Lakes Parkway, Golden Triangle Drive, Kerry Lane.

- Drugs on Singletree Lane.

- Threat on Inverness Curve.

- Lost person reported on Jonathan Lane.

March 4 - Drugs on Highway 169, Highway 212.

- Burglary on Warbler Lane.

- Theft on Buchanan Court, Mitchell Road, Flying Cloud Drive, Valley View Road.

- Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Industrial accident on Fuller Road.

March 5 - Industrial accident on Washington Avenue.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road.

Load comments