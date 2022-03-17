ep car

Included in the department’s Feb. 25 through March 4 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 25 - Damage to property on Buckingham Drive

- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive

- Theft on Spyglass Drive

Feb. 26 - Damage to property on Gould Road; Overland Trail; Pioneer Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 62 and Interstate 494; Technology Drive

- Theft on Magnolia Trail

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Death investigation on Hennepin Town Road

Feb. 27 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Terracewood Drive; Aztec Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive; Vogel Farm Trail

- Disturbing the peace on Eden Prairie Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Scenic Heights Road and Eden Prairie Road

Feb. 28 - Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Cypress Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Den Road

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway

March 1 - Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Prairie Road; Baker Road

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

March 2 - Threat on Technology Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Homeward Hills Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Shady Oak Road; Prairie Center Drive

March 3 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Vervoort Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Preserve Boulevard; City West Parkway

March 4 - Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- Malicious mischief on Chestnut Drive

- Vehicle theft on Scot Terrace

- Theft on Forestview Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Vervoort Lane

- Harassing communication on Raspberry Hill

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street

