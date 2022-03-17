Included in the department’s Feb. 25 through March 4 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 25 - Damage to property on Buckingham Drive
- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive
- Theft on Spyglass Drive
Feb. 26 - Damage to property on Gould Road; Overland Trail; Pioneer Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 62 and Interstate 494; Technology Drive
- Theft on Magnolia Trail
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Death investigation on Hennepin Town Road
Feb. 27 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Terracewood Drive; Aztec Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive; Vogel Farm Trail
- Disturbing the peace on Eden Prairie Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Scenic Heights Road and Eden Prairie Road
Feb. 28 - Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Cypress Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Den Road
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway
March 1 - Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Prairie Road; Baker Road
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
March 2 - Threat on Technology Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Homeward Hills Road and Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Shady Oak Road; Prairie Center Drive
March 3 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Vervoort Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Preserve Boulevard; City West Parkway
March 4 - Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
- Malicious mischief on Chestnut Drive
- Vehicle theft on Scot Terrace
- Theft on Forestview Circle; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Vervoort Lane
- Harassing communication on Raspberry Hill
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.