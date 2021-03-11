Included in the department’s Feb. 19-26 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 19 - Recovery of stolen items on Glory Lane
- Theft on Village Woods Drive; Purgatory Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
Feb. 20 - Recovery of stolen items on Martin Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Larkspur Lane; Runnel Circle; Oxbow Drive; Mill Creek Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Feb. 21 - Death investigation on Basswood Road
Feb. 22 - Assault on 74th Street
- Theft on Valley View Road; Carnelian Lane; Franlo Road; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Cumberland Road
Feb. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Chestnut Drive; Baker Road; Woodland Drive; Baker Road
- Burglary on Oxbow Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Barberry Lane
- Assault on Technology Drive
- Drugs on Highway 169
Feb. 24 - Drugs on Oxbow Drive; Washington Avenue.
- Death investigation on MacIntosh Road; Carriage Court.
- Theft on Cambridge Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Plaza Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road
Feb. 25 - Drugs at the intersection of Baker Road and St. Andrew
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road; 74th Street; Shady Oak Road
Feb. 26 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Quebec Avenue South
- Tampering with a vehicle on Garrison Way; Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Joiner Way
- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Purdey Road
- Drugs on I-494
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.