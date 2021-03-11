ep police

Included in the department’s Feb. 19-26 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 19 - Recovery of stolen items on Glory Lane

- Theft on Village Woods Drive; Purgatory Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

Feb. 20 - Recovery of stolen items on Martin Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Larkspur Lane; Runnel Circle; Oxbow Drive; Mill Creek Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Feb. 21 - Death investigation on Basswood Road

Feb. 22 - Assault on 74th Street

- Theft on Valley View Road; Carnelian Lane; Franlo Road; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Cumberland Road

Feb. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Chestnut Drive; Baker Road; Woodland Drive; Baker Road

- Burglary on Oxbow Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Barberry Lane

- Assault on Technology Drive

- Drugs on Highway 169

Feb. 24 - Drugs on Oxbow Drive; Washington Avenue.

- Death investigation on MacIntosh Road; Carriage Court.

- Theft on Cambridge Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Plaza Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road

Feb. 25 - Drugs at the intersection of Baker Road and St. Andrew

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road; 74th Street; Shady Oak Road

Feb. 26 - Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Quebec Avenue South

- Tampering with a vehicle on Garrison Way; Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Joiner Way

- Theft of a vehicle on Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive; Purdey Road

- Drugs on I-494

Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

