Included in the department’s Feb. 18-25 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

- Burglary on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

Feb. 19 - Theft on Parker Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Pincherry Lane; Joiner Way

- Disturbing the peace on Branching Horn

- Disorderly conduct on Magnolia Trail

Feb. 20 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on City West Parkway; Singletree Lane

- Disorderly conduct on Single Tree Lane

- Malicious mischief on Red Oak Drive

Feb. 21 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway

Feb. 22 - Threat on Highview Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Martin Drive

Feb. 23 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Singletree Lane; Castlemoor Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane

- Damage to property on Shetland Road

Feb. 24 - Theft by check on Plaza Drive; Glory Lane; Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on Lee Drive

- Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Murdock Terrace

- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive; Office Ridge Circle

Feb. 25 - Damage to property on Buckingham Drive

- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive

- Theft on Spyglass Drive

