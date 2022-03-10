Included in the department’s Feb. 18-25 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
- Burglary on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
Feb. 19 - Theft on Parker Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Pincherry Lane; Joiner Way
- Disturbing the peace on Branching Horn
- Disorderly conduct on Magnolia Trail
Feb. 20 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on City West Parkway; Singletree Lane
- Disorderly conduct on Single Tree Lane
- Malicious mischief on Red Oak Drive
Feb. 21 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; City West Parkway
Feb. 22 - Threat on Highview Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Martin Drive
Feb. 23 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Singletree Lane; Castlemoor Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane
- Damage to property on Shetland Road
Feb. 24 - Theft by check on Plaza Drive; Glory Lane; Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on Lee Drive
- Theft on Preserve Boulevard; Murdock Terrace
- Disturbing the peace on Prairie Center Drive; Office Ridge Circle
Feb. 25 - Damage to property on Buckingham Drive
- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive
- Theft on Spyglass Drive
