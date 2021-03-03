Included in the department’s Feb. 12-19 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Eden Road.
- Theft on Lorence Way.
- Drugs at the intersection of 394 and Louisiana Avenue; I-494.
Feb. 13 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Highway 212.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.
- Theft on Magnolia Trail.
Feb. 14 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Regency Lane; Twilight Trail.
- Drugs at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Friar Drive.
Feb. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road.
- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Friar Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road.
- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Feb. 16 - Tampering with the mail on Millford Drive; Bagpipe Boulevard.
- Kidnapping/false imprisonment on 69th Street.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road.
- Theft on Barrington Drive; Singletree Lane.
Feb. 17 - Assault on Promontory Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Kerry Lane.
- Drugs on Valley View Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane.
Feb. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane; Valley View Road.
- Theft on Fairway Drive; Flying Cloud Drive.
- Vehicle theft on St. Johns Drive.
Feb. 19 - Theft on Village Woods Drive; Purgatory Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Singletree Lane.
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
