ep police jackets

Included in the department’s Feb. 12-19 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 12 - Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Eden Road.

- Theft on Lorence Way.

- Drugs at the intersection of 394 and Louisiana Avenue; I-494.

Feb. 13 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Highway 212.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.

- Theft on Magnolia Trail.

Feb. 14 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Regency Lane; Twilight Trail.

- Drugs at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Friar Drive.

Feb. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road.

- Theft on Pioneer Trail; Friar Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road.

- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Feb. 16 - Tampering with the mail on Millford Drive; Bagpipe Boulevard.

- Kidnapping/false imprisonment on 69th Street.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road.

- Theft on Barrington Drive; Singletree Lane.

Feb. 17 - Assault on Promontory Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Kerry Lane.

- Drugs on Valley View Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane.

Feb. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane; Valley View Road.

- Theft on Fairway Drive; Flying Cloud Drive.

- Vehicle theft on St. Johns Drive.

Feb. 19 - Theft on Village Woods Drive; Purgatory Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Singletree Lane.

Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

