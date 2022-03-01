EP badge

Included in the department’s Feb. 11-18 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane

- Theft on 78th Street; Chestnut Drive

Feb. 12 - Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive

- Burglary on Eden Prairie Road

- Damage to property on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Technology Drive; Fairway Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

Feb. 13 - Malicious mischief on Katie Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane

- Harassing communication on Magnolia Trail; Chandler Court

Feb. 14 - Harassing communication on Eden Prairie Road

- Theft on 78th Street; Flying Cloud Drive

- Robbery on Chestnut Drive

Feb. 15 - Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Pleasantview Road

Feb. 16 - Burglary on Neil Lake Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Riverview Road; Brown Farm Circle; Purdey Road

- Vehicle theft on Spyglass Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Feb. 17 - Damage to property on Carmody Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Preserve Boulevard

Feb. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle

- Burglary on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

Load comments