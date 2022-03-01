Included in the department’s Feb. 11-18 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Harvest Lane
- Theft on 78th Street; Chestnut Drive
Feb. 12 - Vehicle theft on Chestnut Drive
- Burglary on Eden Prairie Road
- Damage to property on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Technology Drive; Fairway Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
Feb. 13 - Malicious mischief on Katie Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Singletree Lane
- Harassing communication on Magnolia Trail; Chandler Court
Feb. 14 - Harassing communication on Eden Prairie Road
- Theft on 78th Street; Flying Cloud Drive
- Robbery on Chestnut Drive
Feb. 15 - Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Pleasantview Road
Feb. 16 - Burglary on Neil Lake Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Riverview Road; Brown Farm Circle; Purdey Road
- Vehicle theft on Spyglass Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Feb. 17 - Damage to property on Carmody Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Boyd Avenue
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Preserve Boulevard
Feb. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
- Burglary on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
