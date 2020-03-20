eden prairie logo

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 28-March 6 reports were the following incidents:

Feb. 28

- Intoxication o Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Welfare check on Washington Avenue

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive

- Intoxication on Lesley Lane

Feb. 29

- Disturbing the peace at the intersection of Candlewood Parkway and Endicott

- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Leona Road

- Disorderly conduct on Linwood Court

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Neill Lake Road

- Disturbing the peace on Labont Way

March 1

- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road

- Assault on Pioneer Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Kerry Lane

- Assault on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

March 2

- Drugs on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road

- Burglary of a dwelling on Labont Way

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

March 3

- Death investigation on Crowne Oak Road

- Theft on Dahlia Circle

- Theft on Hunters Run

- Theft on College View Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

March 4

- Welfare check on Eden Prairie Road

- Assault on Preserve Boulevard

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Franlo

- Disturbing the peace on Garfield Circle

March 5

- Intoxication on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle

- Burglary of a dwelling on Hillcrest Court

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Dahlia Circle

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Viking Drive

- Death investigation on City West Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

March 6

- Intoxication on Tarn Circle

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments