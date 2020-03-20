Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 28-March 6 reports were the following incidents:
Feb. 28
- Intoxication o Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Washington Avenue
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive
- Intoxication on Lesley Lane
Feb. 29
- Disturbing the peace at the intersection of Candlewood Parkway and Endicott
- Disturbing the peace on Eden Road
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Leona Road
- Disorderly conduct on Linwood Court
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Neill Lake Road
- Disturbing the peace on Labont Way
March 1
- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road
- Assault on Pioneer Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Kerry Lane
- Assault on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
March 2
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road
- Burglary of a dwelling on Labont Way
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
March 3
- Death investigation on Crowne Oak Road
- Theft on Dahlia Circle
- Theft on Hunters Run
- Theft on College View Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
March 4
- Welfare check on Eden Prairie Road
- Assault on Preserve Boulevard
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Franlo
- Disturbing the peace on Garfield Circle
March 5
- Intoxication on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle
- Burglary of a dwelling on Hillcrest Court
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Dahlia Circle
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Viking Drive
- Death investigation on City West Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane
March 6
- Intoxication on Tarn Circle
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
