EP car

Included in the department’s Dec. 31-Jan. 7 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 31 - Theft on Woodrudge Drive

- Harassing communication on Glory Lane; Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on Mitchell Road

- Disturbing the peace on Endicott Trail

Jan. 1 - Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

- Drugs on Columbine Road

- Harassing communication on Technology Drive; Corral Lane

Jan. 2 - Harassing communication on Flying Cloud

- Death investigation on Timber Lake Drive

Jan. 3 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Washington Avenue; Flying Cloud Drive;

- Damage to property on Jasper Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue

Jan. 4 - 3 thefts on Washington Avenue; Singletree Lane

- Drugs on City West Parkway

Jan. 5 - Death investigation on Terrey Pine Drive

- 2 thefts on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on St. John’s Drive

Jan. 6 - Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive

- Drugs on Franlo Road

Jan. 7 - Damage to property on Wild Heron Point

- Theft on Bury Drive; Friar Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

Load comments