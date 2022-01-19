Sorry, an error occurred.
Included in the department’s Dec. 31-Jan. 7 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 31 - Theft on Woodrudge Drive
- Harassing communication on Glory Lane; Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on Mitchell Road
- Disturbing the peace on Endicott Trail
Jan. 1 - Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
- Drugs on Columbine Road
- Harassing communication on Technology Drive; Corral Lane
Jan. 2 - Harassing communication on Flying Cloud
- Death investigation on Timber Lake Drive
Jan. 3 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Washington Avenue; Flying Cloud Drive;
- Damage to property on Jasper Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue
Jan. 4 - 3 thefts on Washington Avenue; Singletree Lane
- Drugs on City West Parkway
Jan. 5 - Death investigation on Terrey Pine Drive
- 2 thefts on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on St. John’s Drive
Jan. 6 - Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive
- Drugs on Franlo Road
Jan. 7 - Damage to property on Wild Heron Point
- Theft on Bury Drive; Friar Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
