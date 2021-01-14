Included in the department’s Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Dec. 26 - Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Recovery of stolen items on Washington Avenue and on Flying Cloud Drive.
Dec. 27 - Theft on Hennepin Town Road and on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road and on Technology Drive.
Dec. 28 - Theft of a vehicle on Washington Avenue and on Lawson Lane.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road and on Singletree Lane.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Dec. 29 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Lotus View Drive, Valley View Road, Primrose Lane and Office Ridge Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle on Martin Drive.
Dec. 30 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 31 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Jan. 1 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Creek View Lane.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
