Included in the department’s Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Dec. 26 - Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Recovery of stolen items on Washington Avenue and on Flying Cloud Drive.

Dec. 27 - Theft on Hennepin Town Road and on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Mitchell Road and on Technology Drive.

Dec. 28 - Theft of a vehicle on Washington Avenue and on Lawson Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road and on Singletree Lane.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Dec. 29 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Prairie Center Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Lotus View Drive, Valley View Road, Primrose Lane and Office Ridge Circle.

- Theft of a vehicle on Martin Drive.

Dec. 30 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 31 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Jan. 1 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and on Creek View Lane.

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

