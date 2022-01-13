Included in the department’s Dec. 24-31 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 24 - Death investigation on Meg Grace Lane
- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane
- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Mitchell Road
Dec. 25 - Damage to property at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Columbine
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Marigold Circle; Bedford Drive
- Burglary on Technology Drive
- Death investigation on Hennepin Town Road
Dec. 26 - Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane; Glory Lane; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Morgan Lane
Dec. 27 - Theft on Branching Horn; Emerald Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Eden Prairie Road
- Damage to property on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Tamarack Trail
- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail
- Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Westwind Drive; Butterscotch Road
- Disturbing the peace on Bittersweet Drive; Dahlia Circle; Northrup Trail
Dec. 29 - Death investigation on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road; Martin Drive
- Theft on Murdock Terrace; Glory Lane; Hennepin Town Road
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
Dec. 30 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Westwind Drive
- Harassing communication on Bren Lane
- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chatham Way
- Damage to property on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Trails End Road; Columbine Road
- Disorderly conduct on Baker Road
Dec. 31 - Found property at the intersection of Technology Drive and Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Woodridge Drive
- Harassing communication on Glory Lane; Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on Mitchell Road
- Disturbing the peace on Endicott Trail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.