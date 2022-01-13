ep jackets

Included in the department’s Dec. 24-31 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 24 - Death investigation on Meg Grace Lane

- Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane

- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Mitchell Road

Dec. 25 - Damage to property at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Columbine

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Marigold Circle; Bedford Drive

- Burglary on Technology Drive

- Death investigation on Hennepin Town Road

Dec. 26 - Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane; Glory Lane; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Morgan Lane

Dec. 27 - Theft on Branching Horn; Emerald Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Eden Prairie Road

- Damage to property on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Tamarack Trail

- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail

- Recovery of stolen items on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Westwind Drive; Butterscotch Road

- Disturbing the peace on Bittersweet Drive; Dahlia Circle; Northrup Trail

Dec. 29 - Death investigation on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road; Martin Drive

- Theft on Murdock Terrace; Glory Lane; Hennepin Town Road

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Dec. 30 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Westwind Drive

- Harassing communication on Bren Lane

- Found property on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chatham Way

- Damage to property on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Trails End Road; Columbine Road

- Disorderly conduct on Baker Road

Dec. 31 - Found property at the intersection of Technology Drive and Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Woodridge Drive

- Harassing communication on Glory Lane; Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on Mitchell Road

- Disturbing the peace on Endicott Trail

