Included in the department’s Dec. 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 18 - Tampering with the mail on Knollwood Drive.
- Theft on Winchester Place; Sohm Court; Penny Hill Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.
- Burglary on Technology Drive.
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Pioneer Trail and along Luther Way.
Dec. 19 - Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.
Dec. 20 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive and near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and I-494.
- Assault on Fairway Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Tanager Lane and on Valley View Road.
- Theft on George Moran Drive.
Dec. 21 - Theft on Harlan Drive and on Arrowwood Drive.
Dec. 22 - Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue and on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Theft on south Shore Lane, Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road and Balmoral Lane.
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and 78th Street.
Dec. 23 - Drugs on City West Parkway.
- Theft on Den Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on 76th Street, Golden Triangle Drive and Viking Drive.
Dec. 24 - Theft on Shannon Court and on Flying Cloud Drive.
Dec. 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
