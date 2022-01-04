ep badge

Included in the department’s Dec. 17-24 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 17 - Burglary on Crystal View Road

- Theft on Eden Road; at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212

-Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle; Marigold Circle

Dec. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Nature Lane; summit Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 19 - Found person on Chestnut Drive

- Recovery of property on Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Nottingham Trail

Dec. 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Venture Lane

- Theft on City West Parkway; Plaza Drive

- Vehicle theft on Dahlia Circle

Dec. 21 - Theft on Glen Lane; Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Carriage Court

Dec. 22 - Damage to property on Duck Lake Trail

- Threat on School Road; Purgatory Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Columbine Road

- Burglary on Technology Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Dec. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street

- Disorderly conduct on Wagner Way

- Drugs on Preserve Boulevard

- Burglary on Riverview Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue

Dec. 24 - Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane

- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Mitchell Road

