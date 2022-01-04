Included in the department’s Dec. 17-24 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 17 - Burglary on Crystal View Road
- Theft on Eden Road; at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212
-Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle; Marigold Circle
Dec. 18 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Staring Lake Parkway; Nature Lane; summit Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 19 - Found person on Chestnut Drive
- Recovery of property on Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Nottingham Trail
Dec. 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Venture Lane
- Theft on City West Parkway; Plaza Drive
- Vehicle theft on Dahlia Circle
Dec. 21 - Theft on Glen Lane; Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Carriage Court
Dec. 22 - Damage to property on Duck Lake Trail
- Threat on School Road; Purgatory Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Columbine Road
- Burglary on Technology Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
Dec. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street
- Disorderly conduct on Wagner Way
- Drugs on Preserve Boulevard
- Burglary on Riverview Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive
- Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue
Dec. 24 - Theft on Technology Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chesholm Lane
- Harassing communication on Valley View Road; Mitchell Road
