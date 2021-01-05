EP police car

Included in the department’s Dec. 11-18 reports were these incidents:

- Dec. 11 - Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Junegrass Lane; Flying Cloud Drive.

- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and I-494; Pioneer Trail.

- Tampering with the mail on Boyd Avenue.

Dec. 12 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Basswood Road; Singletree Lane.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Threat on Magnolia Trail.

Dec. 13 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive.

Dec. 14 - Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Theft on Optum Circle; Promontory Drive; Den Road; Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; Columbine Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive; 76th Street.

Dec. 15 - Theft on Dahlia Circle; 78th Street; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Flying Cloud Drive; Plaza Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Newport Drive.

Dec. 16 - Burglary on Technology Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Wagner Way; Libby Lane.

- Drugs on City West Parkway.

- Death investigation on Meadowvale Drive.

Dec. 17 - Drugs on Highway 212.

- Vehicle theft on Hartford Circle.

- Theft on Marsh Ridge Court; Windsong Drive; Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive; Columbine Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Carlson Drive.

Dec. 18 - Death investigation on Cottonwood Lane.

- Theft on Plaza Drive; Winchester Place; Sohm Court; Flying Cloud Drive; Penny Hill Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.

- Burglary on Technology Drive.

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Pioneer; Luther Way.

Included in the department’s Dec. 18 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 19 - Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street.

Dec. 20 - Drugs on Prairie Center Drive and near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and I-494.

- Assault on Fairway Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Tanager Lane and on Valley View Road.

- Theft on George Moran Drive.

Dec. 21 - Theft on Harlan Drive and on Arrowwood Drive.

Dec. 22 - Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Washington Avenue and on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Theft on south Shore Lane, Flying Cloud Drive, Den Road and Balmoral Lane.

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and 78th Street.

Dec. 23 - Drugs on City West Parkway.

- Theft on Den Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on 76th Street, Golden Triangle Drive and Viking Drive.

Dec. 24 - Theft on Shannon Court and on Flying Cloud Drive.

Dec. 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

