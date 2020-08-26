Included in the department’s reports for Aug. 7 to 14 were these incidents:
Aug. 7 - Tampering with auto along Washington Avenue.
- Animal bite along Amsden Way.
- Industrial accident along Capital Drive.
Aug. 8 - Tampering with auto along Kerry Lane, Kingston Drive and Topview Road.
- Vehicle theft along Leesborough Avenue.
Aug. 9 - Driving while impaired along Mitchell Road, U.S. Highway 212 and along Carnelian Lane.
Aug. 10 - Tampering with auto along Shady Oak Road.
- Damage to property along Twilight Trail.
- Theft along Valley View Road.
- Theft along Preserve Boulevard, Cattail Court and Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 11 - Burglary along Belvedere Drive.
- Tampering with auto along Kildare Way, Shetland Road, Baywood Lane, Laforet Drive and Cedar Forest Road.
- Burglary along Geisler Road.
Aug. 12 - Industrial accident along Rosemary Road.
- Vehicle theft along Green Ridge Drive.
- Tampering with auto along Wexford Drive, Staring Lake Parkway and Glen Lane.
Aug. 14 - Vehicle thefts along Quail Circle and Trenton Lane.
- Property damage along Eden Prairie Road.
- Tampering with auto along Anderson Lakes Parkway and Trenton Lane.
- Theft along Kenning Road.
