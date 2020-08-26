ep police badge

Included in the department’s reports for Aug. 7 to 14 were these incidents:

Aug. 7 - Tampering with auto along Washington Avenue.

- Animal bite along Amsden Way.

- Industrial accident along Capital Drive.

Aug. 8 - Tampering with auto along Kerry Lane, Kingston Drive and Topview Road.

- Vehicle theft along Leesborough Avenue.

Aug. 9 - Driving while impaired along Mitchell Road, U.S. Highway 212 and along Carnelian Lane.

Aug. 10 - Tampering with auto along Shady Oak Road.

- Damage to property along Twilight Trail.

- Theft along Valley View Road.

- Theft along Preserve Boulevard, Cattail Court and Flying Cloud Drive.

Aug. 11 - Burglary along Belvedere Drive.

- Tampering with auto along Kildare Way, Shetland Road, Baywood Lane, Laforet Drive and Cedar Forest Road.

- Burglary along Geisler Road.

Aug. 12 - Industrial accident along Rosemary Road.

- Vehicle theft along Green Ridge Drive.

- Tampering with auto along Wexford Drive, Staring Lake Parkway and Glen Lane.

Aug. 14 - Vehicle thefts along Quail Circle and Trenton Lane.

- Property damage along Eden Prairie Road.

- Tampering with auto along Anderson Lakes Parkway and Trenton Lane.

- Theft along Kenning Road.

