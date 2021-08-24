ep car

Included in the department’s Aug. 6-13 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Baker Road

- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard; Hillcrest Court

- Harassing communications on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

Aug. 7 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212

- Theft on Hillcrest Lane; Prairie Center Drive; Chestnut Drive

- Burglary on Fox Run Circle

- Malicious mischief on Valley View Road

Aug. 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Martin Drive

-Theft of a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Office Ridge Circle

Aug. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Magnolia Trail

- Tampering with the mail on Shetland Road; Cedarcrest Drive

- Burglary on Countryside Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Leona Road

Aug. 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Point Chase

Aug. 11 - Assault on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Aug. 12 - Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Viking Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Threat on George Moran Drive

Aug. 13 - Death investigation on Kara Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View Road

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Sailor

