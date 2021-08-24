Included in the department’s Aug. 6-13 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Baker Road
- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard; Hillcrest Court
- Harassing communications on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
Aug. 7 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212
- Theft on Hillcrest Lane; Prairie Center Drive; Chestnut Drive
- Burglary on Fox Run Circle
- Malicious mischief on Valley View Road
Aug. 8 - Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail; Martin Drive
-Theft of a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Office Ridge Circle
Aug. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Magnolia Trail
- Tampering with the mail on Shetland Road; Cedarcrest Drive
- Burglary on Countryside Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Leona Road
Aug. 10 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Point Chase
Aug. 11 - Assault on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Aug. 12 - Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Viking Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on George Moran Drive
Aug. 13 - Death investigation on Kara Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View Road
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Sailor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.