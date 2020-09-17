eden prairie cop car

Included in the Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 31 - Harassing communication at the intersection of Beach Road and Highway 62.

Sept. 1 - Drugs on Valley View Road and on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.

- Damage to property on Shoreline Drive.

Sept. 2 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, 62nd Street and Prairie Center Drive.

Sept. 3 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

Sept. 4 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Anderson Lakes Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and on Valley View Road.

- Lost person on School Road.

- Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard.

Sept. 5 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak.

- Harassing communication on Windsong Drive.

- Assault on Prairie Center Drive.

- Theft on Baker Road, Glen Lane, Singletree Lane, Anderson Lakes Parkway and Prairie Center Drive.

- Harassing communication on Office Ridge Circle.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.

- Robbery on Den Road.

Sept. 6 - Theft on Donlea Lane.

- Theft on Wynnfield Road, Baker Road, Willow Creek, and Flying Cloud Drive.

