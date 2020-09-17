Included in the Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 31 - Harassing communication at the intersection of Beach Road and Highway 62.
Sept. 1 - Drugs on Valley View Road and on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive.
- Damage to property on Shoreline Drive.
Sept. 2 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive, 62nd Street and Prairie Center Drive.
Sept. 3 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
Sept. 4 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Anderson Lakes Parkway, Flying Cloud Drive and on Valley View Road.
- Lost person on School Road.
- Drugs on Edenvale Boulevard.
Sept. 5 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak.
- Harassing communication on Windsong Drive.
- Assault on Prairie Center Drive.
- Theft on Baker Road, Glen Lane, Singletree Lane, Anderson Lakes Parkway and Prairie Center Drive.
- Harassing communication on Office Ridge Circle.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive.
- Robbery on Den Road.
Sept. 6 - Theft on Donlea Lane.
- Theft on Wynnfield Road, Baker Road, Willow Creek, and Flying Cloud Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.