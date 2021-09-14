EPPD badge

Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 27 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on bennett Place

- Damage to property on Marigold Circle

- Assault on Glory Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Viking

Aug. 28 - Harassing communication on Kensington Drive

Aug. 29 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive

Aug. 30 - Drugs on Dell Road; the intersection of 78th Street and Roundabout

- Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street; Market Place Drive

- Burglary on Prairie Center Drive

- Death investigation on Hennepin Town; Barberry Lane

- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive; Washington Avenue; Trillium Circle

- Theft on Valley View Road; Main Street

Aug. 31 - Burglary on Singletree Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; 74th Street; Martin Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Sky Lane

- Malicious mischief on Clubhouse Road; Mount Curve Road

- Drugs on Dahlia Circle

Sept. 1 - Theft on Marigold Circle; Lexington Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property on Singletree Lane

Sept. 2 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road; intersection of I-494 and Highway 62

- Theft on Carmody Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Harassing communication on Hiawatha Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Primrose Lane; Valley View Road

- Assault on Valley View Road

Sept. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Gable Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Main Street; Magnolia Trail

- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Spring Road and Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; 62nd Street

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

