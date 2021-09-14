Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 27 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on bennett Place
- Damage to property on Marigold Circle
- Assault on Glory Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Viking
Aug. 28 - Harassing communication on Kensington Drive
Aug. 29 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive
Aug. 30 - Drugs on Dell Road; the intersection of 78th Street and Roundabout
- Tampering with a vehicle on 74th Street; Market Place Drive
- Burglary on Prairie Center Drive
- Death investigation on Hennepin Town; Barberry Lane
- Vehicle theft on Plaza Drive; Washington Avenue; Trillium Circle
- Theft on Valley View Road; Main Street
Aug. 31 - Burglary on Singletree Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; 74th Street; Martin Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Sky Lane
- Malicious mischief on Clubhouse Road; Mount Curve Road
- Drugs on Dahlia Circle
Sept. 1 - Theft on Marigold Circle; Lexington Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property on Singletree Lane
Sept. 2 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road; intersection of I-494 and Highway 62
- Theft on Carmody Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive
- Harassing communication on Hiawatha Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Primrose Lane; Valley View Road
- Assault on Valley View Road
Sept. 3 - Tampering with a vehicle on Gable Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Main Street; Magnolia Trail
- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Spring Road and Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; 62nd Street
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
