EPPD badge

Included in the Aug. 21 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sumac Circle and Marigold Circle.

- Theft on Westwind Drive and Laurel Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

Aug. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay.

- Death investigation on Main Street.

- Robbery on Chestnut Drive.

Aug. 23 - Theft of a vehicle on Tartan Curve and Flying Cloud Drive.

- Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive, Duck Lake Road and Countryside Drive.

Aug. 24 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Washington Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive.

Aug. 25 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Prairie Center Drive and Fairway Drive.

- Threat on Wagner Way.

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive and Boulder Pointe Road.

Aug. 26 - Theft on Point Chase and Valley View Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail and Westwind Drive.

- Weapons offense on Hamilton Road.

- Tampering with the mail on Cockspur Court.

- Drugs on Garden Lane and Highway 169.

Aug. 27 - Theft of a vehicle on Joiner Way and Lund Road.

- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road.

- Threat on Wagner Way.

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.

Aug. 28 - Theft on Waterford Road.

- Theft of a vehicle on Capital Drive.

