Included in the Aug. 21 to 28 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sumac Circle and Marigold Circle.
- Theft on Westwind Drive and Laurel Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Aug. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Erin Bay.
- Death investigation on Main Street.
- Robbery on Chestnut Drive.
Aug. 23 - Theft of a vehicle on Tartan Curve and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive, Duck Lake Road and Countryside Drive.
Aug. 24 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Theft on Washington Avenue and Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 25 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Prairie Center Drive and Fairway Drive.
- Threat on Wagner Way.
- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive and Boulder Pointe Road.
Aug. 26 - Theft on Point Chase and Valley View Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail and Westwind Drive.
- Weapons offense on Hamilton Road.
- Tampering with the mail on Cockspur Court.
- Drugs on Garden Lane and Highway 169.
Aug. 27 - Theft of a vehicle on Joiner Way and Lund Road.
- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road.
- Threat on Wagner Way.
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive and Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 28 - Theft on Waterford Road.
- Theft of a vehicle on Capital Drive.
