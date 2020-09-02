ep badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Aug. 14 to 21 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 14 - Theft of a vehicle on Quail Circle.

- Theft of a vehicle on Trenton Lane.

- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

- Theft on Kenning Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle Trenton Lane.

Aug. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Lone Oak.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Nature Lane.

- Damage to property on Singletree Lane.

- Theft on Den Road and on Cypress Lane.

Aug. 16 - Theft on Singletree Lane.

- Burglary of a business on Plaza Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Duck Lake Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Road, Twilight Trail, Viking Drive, 76th Street and Golden Triangle Drive.

- Harassing Communication on Cortland Road.

Aug. 17 - Damage to property on Prairie Center Drive, Wagner Way and Tartan Curve.

- Theft on Den Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pheasant Circle, Homestead Circle, Den Road and Wallace Road.

Aug. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Quail Circle.

- Burglary of a dwelling on Springhill Circle.

- Drugs on Viking Drive.

- Theft on Frederick Place.

- Damage to property on Magnolia Trail, Peterborg Road and Kilmer Avenue.

Aug. 19 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

Aug. 20 - Damage to property on Valley View Road.

- Theft on Mitchell Road.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive.

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Damage to property on 78th Street.

Aug. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sumac Circle and on Marigold Circle.

- Theft on Westwind Drive and on Laurel Drive.

- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

