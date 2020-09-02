Included in the Eden Prairie Police Aug. 14 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 14 - Theft of a vehicle on Quail Circle.
- Theft of a vehicle on Trenton Lane.
- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
- Theft on Kenning Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle Trenton Lane.
Aug. 15 - Drugs at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Lone Oak.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Nature Lane.
- Damage to property on Singletree Lane.
- Theft on Den Road and on Cypress Lane.
Aug. 16 - Theft on Singletree Lane.
- Burglary of a business on Plaza Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Duck Lake Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Road, Twilight Trail, Viking Drive, 76th Street and Golden Triangle Drive.
- Harassing Communication on Cortland Road.
Aug. 17 - Damage to property on Prairie Center Drive, Wagner Way and Tartan Curve.
- Theft on Den Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pheasant Circle, Homestead Circle, Den Road and Wallace Road.
Aug. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Quail Circle.
- Burglary of a dwelling on Springhill Circle.
- Drugs on Viking Drive.
- Theft on Frederick Place.
- Damage to property on Magnolia Trail, Peterborg Road and Kilmer Avenue.
Aug. 19 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
Aug. 20 - Damage to property on Valley View Road.
- Theft on Mitchell Road.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Plane in flight emergency on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Damage to property on 78th Street.
Aug. 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sumac Circle and on Marigold Circle.
- Theft on Westwind Drive and on Laurel Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.