Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s April 9-16 reports were these incidents:
April 9 - Theft reported on Pioneer Trail; Kingston drive; Aztec Drive; Plaza Drive
- Drugs on Highway 169
April 10 - Drugs on Highway 169
- Burglary on Hiawatha Avenue
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 11 - Drugs on Magnolia Trail
April 12 - Theft on Technology Drive
April 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Death investigation on Laforet Drive
- Theft of a vehicle on Singletree Lane
April 14 - Burglary on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Basswood Road; Laguna Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Drugs on Den Road
April 15 - Drugs on Valley View Road; Highway 62; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Burglary on Leona Road
- Death investigation on Wagner Way
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
April 16 - Theft on Magenta Bay; Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive
