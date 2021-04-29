EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Department’s April 9-16 reports were these incidents:

April 9 - Theft reported on Pioneer Trail; Kingston drive; Aztec Drive; Plaza Drive

- Drugs on Highway 169

April 10 - Drugs on Highway 169

- Burglary on Hiawatha Avenue

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 11 - Drugs on Magnolia Trail

April 12 - Theft on Technology Drive

April 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Death investigation on Laforet Drive

- Theft of a vehicle on Singletree Lane

April 14 - Burglary on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Basswood Road; Laguna Circle; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Drugs on Den Road

April 15 - Drugs on Valley View Road; Highway 62; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Burglary on Leona Road

- Death investigation on Wagner Way

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

April 16 - Theft on Magenta Bay; Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive

