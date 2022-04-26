Included in the department’s April 8-15 reports were these incidents:
April 8 - Burglary on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; Prairie Center Drive
- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Found property on Glen Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology Drive
April 9 - Harassing communication on Bearpath Road
- Theft on Lesley Lane; Chestnut Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Den Road
- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Viking Drive and Flying Cloud Drive
April 10 - Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane
- Disorderly conduct on 78th Street
- Theft on Point Chase; Staring Lane
- Found person on Preswick Boulevard
- Drugs on Singletree Lane; at the intersection of Bittersweet Drive and Garfield Circle
- Vehicle theft on St. Johns Drive
April 11 - Tampering with the mail on Baywood Lane
- Found property on Technology Drive
- Drugs on School Road
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Dive; Singletree Lane; Hennepin Town Road
April 12 - Theft on Reeder Ridge; Landing Road
- Damage to property on Stewart Drive
- Found person on Northmark Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Threat at the intersection of Valley View Road and Eden Prairie
April 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sunnybrook Road; Singletree Lane; Baker Road
- Drugs on Bury Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Buckingham Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Linwood Court
- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Erie Lane
April 14 - Harassing communication on Kimberly Lane
- Theft on Terrey Pine Drive; Flying Cloud Drive
April 15 - Recovery of stolen items on Technology Drive
- Found property on Staring Lake Parkway
