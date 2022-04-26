cop lights
Included in the department’s April 8-15 reports were these incidents:

April 8 - Burglary on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; Prairie Center Drive

- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Found property on Glen Lane

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology Drive

April 9 - Harassing communication on Bearpath Road

- Theft on Lesley Lane; Chestnut Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Den Road

- Disturbing the peace on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Viking Drive and Flying Cloud Drive

April 10 - Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane

- Disorderly conduct on 78th Street

- Theft on Point Chase; Staring Lane

- Found person on Preswick Boulevard

- Drugs on Singletree Lane; at the intersection of Bittersweet Drive and Garfield Circle

- Vehicle theft on St. Johns Drive

April 11 - Tampering with the mail on Baywood Lane

- Found property on Technology Drive

- Drugs on School Road

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Dive; Singletree Lane; Hennepin Town Road

April 12 - Theft on Reeder Ridge; Landing Road

- Damage to property on Stewart Drive

- Found person on Northmark Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Threat at the intersection of Valley View Road and Eden Prairie

April 13 - Tampering with a vehicle on Sunnybrook Road; Singletree Lane; Baker Road

- Drugs on Bury Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Buckingham Drive

- Tampering with the mail on Linwood Court

- Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Erie Lane

April 14 - Harassing communication on Kimberly Lane

- Theft on Terrey Pine Drive; Flying Cloud Drive

April 15 - Recovery of stolen items on Technology Drive

- Found property on Staring Lake Parkway

