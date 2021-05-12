Included in the department’s April 23-30 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - Theft on Bluff Road; Gristmill Ridge
April 24 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive
- Harassing communications on City West Parkway; Danton Way
April 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Robbery on Leona Road
April 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Center Way; Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on 76th Street; Wagner Way
- Weapons offense on School Road
April 27 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Leona Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive
April 28 - Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive
April 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Vehicle theft on Valley View Road
- Tampering with the mail on Terrey Pine Drive
April 30 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Glory Lane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.