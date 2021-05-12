EP police jackets

Included in the department’s April 23-30 reports were these incidents:

April 23 - Theft on Bluff Road; Gristmill Ridge

April 24 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Harassing communications on City West Parkway; Danton Way

April 25 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Robbery on Leona Road

April 26 - Tampering with a vehicle on Center Way; Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on 76th Street; Wagner Way

- Weapons offense on School Road

April 27 - Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Leona Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Viking Drive

April 28 - Burglary on Flying Cloud Drive

April 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Vehicle theft on Valley View Road

- Tampering with the mail on Terrey Pine Drive

April 30 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Glory Lane

