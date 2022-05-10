Included in the department’s April 29 reports were these incidents:
April 22 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road
- Theft on Baker Road; Anagram Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Howard Lane
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Prairie Center Drive
April 23 - Death investigation on Franlo Road
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Welters Way; Grey Widgeon Place
- Disorderly conduct on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 24 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Dahlia Circle; Primrose Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Spring Road
April 25 - Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with the mail on 192nd Avenue
- Window peeper on Westwind Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Settlers Way
- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 26 - Found property at the intersection of Technology Drive and Mitchell Road
- Harassing communication on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Theft on Bearpath Trail; Primrose Lane; Den Road; Chestnut Drive; Edenwood Drive
April 27 - Drugs on Village Woods Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Porchlight Lane
- Threat on St. Johns Drive
- Harassing communication on Overlook Trail
April 28 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road; Viking Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Summerhill Drive; Evener Way; 76th Street
April 29 - Burglary on Frederick Place; Mere Drive
- Found property on Beverly Drive and Sky Lane
- Theft on Sherman Drive; Gristmill Ridge
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Viking Drive; Undestad Street
- Harassing communication on Cortland Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Equitable Drive
