Included in the department’s April 2-9 reports were these incidents:
April 2 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Juniper Lane
- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road
April 3 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
April 4 -Malicious mischief on Boulder Pointe Road
April 5 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and East Bush Lake Road; at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Viking
- Theft at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak
April 6 - Theft on Cottonwood Lane
- Tampering with the mail on Squire Lane; Fuller Road
April 7 - Recovery of stolen items on Leona Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and East Bush
April 8 - Theft on Leona Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road
April 9 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Kingston Drive; Aztec Drive; Plaza Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Valley View Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.