Included in the department’s April 2-9 reports were these incidents:

April 2 - Burglary on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Juniper Lane

- Vehicle theft on Eden Prairie Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road

April 3 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

April 4 -Malicious mischief on Boulder Pointe Road

April 5 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and East Bush Lake Road; at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Viking

- Theft at the intersection of Highway 212 and Shady Oak

April 6 - Theft on Cottonwood Lane

- Tampering with the mail on Squire Lane; Fuller Road

April 7 - Recovery of stolen items on Leona Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and East Bush

April 8 - Theft on Leona Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Shady Oak Road

April 9 - Theft on Pioneer Trail; Kingston Drive; Aztec Drive; Plaza Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Valley View Road

