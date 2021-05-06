Included in the department’s April 16-23 reports were these incidents:
April 16 - Theft on Magenta Bay; Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive
April 17 - Threat on Plumstone Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Scenic Heights Road; Flying Cloud Drive
April 18 - Theft on Trotters Path
- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail
April 19 - Theft on Pioneer Trail
- Drugs on I-494
April 20 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Highway 212
April 21 - Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue
April 22 - No reports
April 23 - Theft on Bluff Road; Gristmill Road
