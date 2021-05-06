EP car

Included in the department’s April 16-23 reports were these incidents:

April 16 - Theft on Magenta Bay; Plaza Drive; Prairie Center Drive

April 17 - Threat on Plumstone Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Scenic Heights Road; Flying Cloud Drive

April 18 - Theft on Trotters Path

- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail

April 19 - Theft on Pioneer Trail

- Drugs on I-494

April 20 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive; Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Highway 212

April 21 - Vehicle theft on Washington Avenue

April 22 - No reports

April 23 - Theft on Bluff Road; Gristmill Road

