Included in the department’s April 15-22 reports were these incidents:
April 15 - Recovery of stolen items on Technology Drive
- Found property on Staring Lake Parkway
April 16 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494
- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane
- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Neill Lake Road
- Found property on Mount Curve Road
- Lost person on Flying Cloud Drive
- Found person located at the intersection on Mere Drive and Eden Prairie Road
- Harassing communication on Jasper Lane
- Robbery on Chestnut Drive
April 17 - Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane
- Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center
- Found property at the intersection of Preserve Boulevard and Prairie Center
April 18 - Disturbing the peace on 192nd Avenue; Primrose Lane; Marigold Circle
- Damage to property on Candlewood Parkway
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road; Geisler Road
- Drugs on Terry Pine Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive; Valley View Road
April 19 - Drugs on Venture Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Theft on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive
- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
- Disorderly conduct on Dahlia Circle
April 20 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Hames
- Recovery of stolen items on Industrial Drive
- Found property on Prairie Lakes Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
April 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Point Chase; Eden Prairie Road
- Burglary on Trillium Circle; Mitchell Road
- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Town Center
- Lost person on Westwind Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Crimson Clover Lane
- Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive
- Found person on Silverwood Drive
April 22 - Drugs on I-494 and Valley View Road
- Theft on Baker Road; Anagram Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Howard Lane
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.