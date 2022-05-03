ep badge

Included in the department’s April 15-22 reports were these incidents:

April 15 - Recovery of stolen items on Technology Drive

- Found property on Staring Lake Parkway

April 16 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Neill Lake Road

- Found property on Mount Curve Road

- Lost person on Flying Cloud Drive

- Found person located at the intersection on Mere Drive and Eden Prairie Road

- Harassing communication on Jasper Lane

- Robbery on Chestnut Drive

April 17 - Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane

- Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center

- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane

- Found property at the intersection of Preserve Boulevard and Prairie Center

April 18 - Disturbing the peace on 192nd Avenue; Primrose Lane; Marigold Circle

- Damage to property on Candlewood Parkway

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Mitchell Road; Geisler Road

- Drugs on Terry Pine Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive; Valley View Road

April 19 - Drugs on Venture Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive

- Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle

- Disorderly conduct on Dahlia Circle

April 20 - Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Hames

- Recovery of stolen items on Industrial Drive

- Found property on Prairie Lakes Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

April 21 - Tampering with a vehicle on Point Chase; Eden Prairie Road

- Burglary on Trillium Circle; Mitchell Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Town Center

- Lost person on Westwind Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Crimson Clover Lane

- Death investigation on Prairie Center Drive

- Found person on Silverwood Drive

April 22 - Drugs on I-494 and Valley View Road

- Theft on Baker Road; Anagram Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Howard Lane

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Prairie Center Drive

