Included in the Eden Prairie Police June 22 through July 3 reports were these incidents:
June 22 - Shoplifting on the 8300 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
- Trespassing on the 11300 block of Westwind Drive.
June 23 - Theft on the 14200 block of Carmody Drive.
- Shoplifting on the 8300 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
June 24 - Theft at the 16400 block of West 78th Street.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
June 26 - Damage to property on the 16600 block of Valley View Road.
June 27 - Burglary on the 7000 block of Flying Cloud Drive.
- Burglary on the 700 block of Prairie Center Drive.
- Damage to property on the 8500 block of Mitchell Road.
June 30 - Theft at the 7000 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft (no pay) on the 7900 block of Fuller Road.
July 1 - Theft on the 13600 block of Valley View Road.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Anderson Lakes Parkway.
July 2 - Theft on the 10300 block of Hennepin Town Road.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology Drive.
- Damage to property near the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Interstate 494.
July 3 - Driving while intoxicated on the 200 block of Wallace Road.
