Between Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10, Eden Prairie police responded to 22 calls reporting damage to vehicles.
All of the incidents occurred in residential areas north of Highway 5 and west of Interstate 494.
In most instances, unknown suspects threw rocks through rear windows of vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.
Police are investigating the incidents and ask residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.
The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund offers reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for committing crimes in Eden Prairie.
