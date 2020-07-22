EP23coPolice&K9sCardsCarlston.jpg

Officer Brandon Carlston and K-9 Jax.

The Eden Prairie Police Department has announced that the department’s two K-9 officers and their partners now have trading cards to share with the community.

Officer Nate Eichman, with K-9 Gus, and officer Brandon Carlston, with K-9 partner Jax, each have their own trading cards with a photo and fun facts on the officers and dogs.

The officers will distribute the cards at community events, K-9 talks and when they are out patrolling. The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund provided funding for the cards.

EP23coPolice&K9sCardsEichman.jpg

Officer Nate Eichman and K-9 Gus.
Load comments