A Mankato man was charged with a felony June 30 in Hennepin County Court for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car in Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie police officers responded to a license plate reader’s alert June 28 for a stolen vehicle located at the Eden Prairie Center Mall parking lot.
The vehicle was located at a nearby grocery story parking lot. Officers observed two males near the vehicle who moved away from the vehicle once they saw the officers.
The males were stopped, detained and identified. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Mankato in April.
As previously reported by the Sun Sailor, the Eden Prairie Police Department recently applied for and received a grant through the Minnesota Department of Commerce to lease 13 portable, automated license plate readers, which are now stationed around the city.
The portable readers collect data from every vehicle which passes under the 13 readers’ electronic eyes. The devices register a “ping” only when a vehicle is listed as a “hot file” through the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
After initially giving the incorrect name, the male standing by the drivers’ side door was later identified as Abdirahmam Abdullahi, 22, of Mankato, who allegedly had the key fob attached to a drawstring on his pants.
Abdullahi said his mother had recently purchased the vehicle and provided a phone number, which an officer called. A female claiming to be Abdullahi’s wife answered. She said they purchased the vehicle from a dealership, but did not have the title or proof of purchase.
Abdullahi was then transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, where he was correctly identified.
Officers again called the female they had spoken with on the phone, who then claimed to be Abdullahi’s girlfriend and said they bought the car from an uncle. But when asked to identify the uncle, the female gave officers two different names that they couldn’t identify. She also said she didn’t now her own address.
Abdullahi was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, as well as giving peace officers a false name, a gross misdemeanor.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $13,000 fine.
