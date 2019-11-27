Included in the Eden Prairie Police Nov. 8-15 reports were the following incidents:
Nov. 8 – Theft on Technology Drive
• Harassing communication on Pioneer Trail
• Burglary of a dwelling on Anderson Lakes Parkway
• Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
• Theft on Den Road
• Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
Nov. 9 – Theft on Prairie Center Drive
Nov. 10 – Theft on Prairie Center Drive
• Burglary of a business on Washington Avenue
• Tampering with a vehicle on Kingfisher
• Tampering with a vehicle on Tanager Lane
• Drugs on Douglas Drive
Nov. 11 – Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive
• Theft on Singletree Lane
• Tampering with a vehicle on Crosstown Circle
• Theft on Aztec Drive
Nov. 12 – Theft on Landing Road
• Theft on Prairie Center Drive
• Theft on Leona Road
• Harassing communication on Salem Court
• Theft on Prairie Center Drive
Nov. 13 – Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree
• Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
• Welfare check on Mitchell Road
• Theft on Valley View Road
• Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
• Theft on Den Road
Nov. 14 – Burglary of a business on Anderson Lakes Parkway
• Tampering with a vehicle on Hackberry Court
• Theft on Pleasantview Road
• Theft on Singletree Lane
• Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Nov. 15 – Trespassing on Cardiff Lane
• Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut
• Harassing communication on Betty Lane
• Theft on Plaza Drive
• Theft on Jonathan Lane
