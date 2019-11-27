EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Nov. 8-15 reports were the following incidents:

Nov. 8 – Theft on Technology Drive

• Harassing communication on Pioneer Trail

• Burglary of a dwelling on Anderson Lakes Parkway

• Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

• Theft on Den Road

• Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

Nov. 9 – Theft on Prairie Center Drive

Nov. 10 – Theft on Prairie Center Drive

• Burglary of a business on Washington Avenue

• Tampering with a vehicle on Kingfisher

• Tampering with a vehicle on Tanager Lane

• Drugs on Douglas Drive

Nov. 11 – Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive

• Theft on Singletree Lane

• Tampering with a vehicle on Crosstown Circle

• Theft on Aztec Drive

Nov. 12 – Theft on Landing Road

• Theft on Prairie Center Drive

• Theft on Leona Road

• Harassing communication on Salem Court

• Theft on Prairie Center Drive

Nov. 13 – Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree

• Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

• Welfare check on Mitchell Road

• Theft on Valley View Road

• Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

• Theft on Den Road

Nov. 14 – Burglary of a business on Anderson Lakes Parkway

• Tampering with a vehicle on Hackberry Court

• Theft on Pleasantview Road

• Theft on Singletree Lane

• Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Nov. 15 – Trespassing on Cardiff Lane

• Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut

• Harassing communication on Betty Lane

• Theft on Plaza Drive

• Theft on Jonathan Lane

