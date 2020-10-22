Included in the Oct. 2-9 Eden Prairie Police reports were the following incidents:
Oct. 2 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive; Singletree Lane; Canopy Trail; Viking Drive
Theft on Harlan Drive
Recovery of stolen items on Indian Chief Road
Burglary of a dwelling on Eden Road
Oct. 3 - Found property on Viking Drive
Harassing communications on Squire Lane
Theft on Michele Lane
Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road
Oct. 4 - Theft on Wellington Drive; Mitchell Road; Boulder Pointe Road; Jackson Drive; Sugar Hill Circle
Drugs on Neill Lake Road
Oct. 5 - Assault on Dahlia Circle
Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Alexander Court; Farmstead Circle; Staring Lake Parkway; Magnolia Trail
Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Tarn Circle and Franlo
Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway
Damage to property on 168th Avenue
Threat on Undestad Street
Malicious mischief on Center Way
Found property on Valley View Road
Drugs on Woodland Drive
Oct. 7 - Theft of a vehicle on Westwind Drive;
Theft on Mitchell Road; Flying Cloud Drive; County Road 62; Haverhill Trail
Assault on Singletree Lane
Oct. 8 - Damage to property on Claycross Way
Theft on Creekside Court; Valley View Road
Harassing Communication on Den Road; Countryside Lane
Oct. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Englewood Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Jack Pine Trail; Englewood Drive; Riverview Road;
Tampering with the mail on Mitchell Road; 66th Street Circle
Theft of a vehicle on Hidden Oaks Drive
Threat on Shady Oak Road
Theft on Laurel Drive; Zachman Circle; Flying Cloud Drive
Drugs on Technology Drive
Assault on Valley View Road
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.