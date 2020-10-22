ep police car

Included in the Oct. 2-9 Eden Prairie Police reports were the following incidents:

Oct. 2 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive; Singletree Lane; Canopy Trail; Viking Drive

Theft on Harlan Drive

Recovery of stolen items on Indian Chief Road

Burglary of a dwelling on Eden Road

Oct. 3 - Found property on Viking Drive

Harassing communications on Squire Lane

Theft on Michele Lane

Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Valley View Road

Oct. 4 - Theft on Wellington Drive; Mitchell Road; Boulder Pointe Road; Jackson Drive; Sugar Hill Circle

Drugs on Neill Lake Road

Oct. 5 - Assault on Dahlia Circle

Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Alexander Court; Farmstead Circle; Staring Lake Parkway; Magnolia Trail

Recovery of stolen items at the intersection of Tarn Circle and Franlo

Tampering with a vehicle on City West Parkway

Damage to property on 168th Avenue

Threat on Undestad Street

Malicious mischief on Center Way

Found property on Valley View Road

Drugs on Woodland Drive

Oct. 7 - Theft of a vehicle on Westwind Drive;

Theft on Mitchell Road; Flying Cloud Drive; County Road 62; Haverhill Trail

Assault on Singletree Lane

Oct. 8 - Damage to property on Claycross Way

Theft on Creekside Court; Valley View Road

Harassing Communication on Den Road; Countryside Lane

Oct. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Englewood Drive; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Jack Pine Trail; Englewood Drive; Riverview Road;

Tampering with the mail on Mitchell Road; 66th Street Circle

Theft of a vehicle on Hidden Oaks Drive

Threat on Shady Oak Road

Theft on Laurel Drive; Zachman Circle; Flying Cloud Drive

Drugs on Technology Drive

Assault on Valley View Road

Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

