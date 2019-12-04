Included in the Eden Prairie Police Nov. 15 through Nov. 22 reports were the following incidents:
Nov. 15 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View
- Trespass on Cardiff Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Hunters Run
- Harassing communication on Betty Lane
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Jonathan Lane
Nov. 16 - Tampering with mail on Landing Road
- Theft on Wagner Way
- Damage to property at the intersection of Curtis Lane and Timber Lake
- Recovery of stolen property on Office Ridge Circle
- Damage to property on Miller Parkway
Nov. 17 - Assault on Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Aztec Drive
- Theft on Prairie Lakes Drive
- Theft on 62nd Street
Nov. 18 - Disorderly conduct on Eden Prairie Road
- Burglary of a business on Plaza Drive
- Death investigation on Mooer Lane
- Recovery of stolen property on Mitchell Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Harassing communication on Jack Pine Trail
- Robbery on Columbine Road
Nov. 19 - Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Theft on Franklin Circle
- Welfare check on Partridge Circle
- Found property on Eden Prairie Road
- Theft on Franklin Circle
- Stalking on Jack Pine Trail
Nov. 20 - Theft on Den Road
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Welfare check on Hennepin Town Road
- Recovery of stolen items on Den Road
- Drugs on Indian Chief Road
Nov. 21 - Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Technology Drive
- Theft on Den Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Leona Road
Nov. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive
- Window peeper on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Primrose Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
