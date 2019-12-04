EP badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Nov. 15 through Nov. 22 reports were the following incidents:

Nov. 15 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View

- Trespass on Cardiff Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Hunters Run

- Harassing communication on Betty Lane

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Jonathan Lane

Nov. 16 - Tampering with mail on Landing Road

- Theft on Wagner Way

- Damage to property at the intersection of Curtis Lane and Timber Lake

- Recovery of stolen property on Office Ridge Circle

- Damage to property on Miller Parkway

Nov. 17 - Assault on Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Aztec Drive

- Theft on Prairie Lakes Drive

- Theft on 62nd Street

Nov. 18 - Disorderly conduct on Eden Prairie Road

- Burglary of a business on Plaza Drive

- Death investigation on Mooer Lane

- Recovery of stolen property on Mitchell Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Harassing communication on Jack Pine Trail

- Robbery on Columbine Road

Nov. 19 - Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Franklin Circle

- Welfare check on Partridge Circle

- Found property on Eden Prairie Road

- Theft on Franklin Circle

- Stalking on Jack Pine Trail

Nov. 20 - Theft on Den Road

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Hennepin Town Road

- Recovery of stolen items on Den Road

- Drugs on Indian Chief Road

Nov. 21 - Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Technology Drive

- Theft on Den Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Leona Road

Nov. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut Drive

- Window peeper on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Primrose Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

