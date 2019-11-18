eden prairie badge

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Nov. 8 through Nov. 15 reports were the following incidents:

Nov. 8

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Harassing communication on Pioneer Trail

- Burglary of a dwelling on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Den Road

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

Nov. 9

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

Nov. 10

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Burglary of a business on Washington Avenue

- Tampering with a vehicle on Kingfisher

- Tampering with a vehicle on Tanager Lane

- Drugs on Douglas Drive

Nov. 11

- Vehicle theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Crosstown Circle

- Theft on Aztec Drive

Nov. 12

- Theft on Landing Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Leona Road

- Harassing communication on Salem Court

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

Nov. 13

- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree

- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Den Road

Nov. 14

- Burglary of a business on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Hackberry Court

- Theft on Pleasantview Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Nov. 15

- Trespassing on Cardiff Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Chestnut

- Harassing communication on Betty Lane

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Jonathan Lane

