Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 8 to 15 reports were the following incidents:
May 8 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Preswick Boulevard
- Assault on Preserve Boulevard
- Trespassing on Glory Lane
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road
May 9 - Welfare check on Franlo Road
- Welfare check on Scarlet Globe Drive
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Timber Lake Drive
- City ordinance violation on Butterscotch Road
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Evener Way
- City ordinance on Silverwood Drove
May 10 - Theft on Stewart Drive
- Theft on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Stewart Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indian Chief Road
- Drugs on Martin Drive
May 11 - City ordinance violation on Eden Drive
- Damage to property on Chestnut Drive
- City ordinance violation on Green Ridge Drive
- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road
- Assault on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Dwelling of a burglary on Pathfinder Drive
May 12 - Disturbing the peace on Bedford Drive
- Welfare check on Providence Lane
- Theft on Martin Drive
- Intoxication on Howard Lane
- Harassing communication on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Plaza Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on 82nd Street
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
May 13 - City ordinance violation on Knollwood Drive
- Intoxication on Martin Drive
- Welfare check on Hummingbird Lane
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Intoxication on Martin Drive
May 14 - Tamper with auto on Prairie Center Drive
- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle
- City ordinance violation on Theresa Place
- Theft on Landing Road
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road
- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle
- Intoxication on Prairie Center Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- City ordinance violation on Barberry Lane
May 15 - City ordinance violation on Riverview Drive
- City ordinance violation on Michelle Lane
- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive
- Welfare check on Penny Hill Road
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- DWI on Pioneer Trail
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Bedford Drive
- Theft on Cardinal Creek Road
- Welfare check on Cypress Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Lesley Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Tartan Curve
- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.