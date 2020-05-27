Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 8 to 15 reports were the following incidents:

May 8 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Preswick Boulevard

- Assault on Preserve Boulevard

- Trespassing on Glory Lane

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road

May 9 - Welfare check on Franlo Road

- Welfare check on Scarlet Globe Drive

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Timber Lake Drive

- City ordinance violation on Butterscotch Road

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Evener Way

- City ordinance on Silverwood Drove

May 10 - Theft on Stewart Drive

- Theft on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Stewart Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indian Chief Road

- Drugs on Martin Drive

May 11 - City ordinance violation on Eden Drive

- Damage to property on Chestnut Drive

- City ordinance violation on Green Ridge Drive

- Drugs on Eden Prairie Road

- Assault on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Dwelling of a burglary on Pathfinder Drive

May 12 - Disturbing the peace on Bedford Drive

- Welfare check on Providence Lane

- Theft on Martin Drive

- Intoxication on Howard Lane

- Harassing communication on Technology Drive

- Welfare check on Plaza Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on 82nd Street

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

May 13 - City ordinance violation on Knollwood Drive

- Intoxication on Martin Drive

- Welfare check on Hummingbird Lane

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Intoxication on Martin Drive

May 14 - Tamper with auto on Prairie Center Drive

- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle

- City ordinance violation on Theresa Place

- Theft on Landing Road

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road

- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle

- Intoxication on Prairie Center Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Barberry Lane

May 15 - City ordinance violation on Riverview Drive

- City ordinance violation on Michelle Lane

- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive

- Welfare check on Penny Hill Road

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- DWI on Pioneer Trail

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Bedford Drive

- Theft on Cardinal Creek Road

- Welfare check on Cypress Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Lesley Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Tartan Curve

- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court

