Eden Prairie Police Department reportsIncluded in the Eden Prairie Police May 22 to June 5 reports were the following incidents:May 22 - City ordinance violation on Schroers Farm Road- Harassing communication on Wagner Way- Intoxication on Hard Lane- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway- City ordinance violation on Technology Drive- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive- City ordinance violation on Wakefield Drive- Disorderly conduct Silverwood Drive- DWI on Flying Cloud DriveMay 23 - City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive- Damage to property on Industrial Drive- Theft on Chestnut Drive- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive- Disturbing the peace on Jasmine Lane- Theft on Prairie Center Drive- Welfare check on Candlewood Parkway- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway- City ordinance violation on Pioneer TrailMay 24 - Disturbing the peace on Primrose Lane- DWI on Riverview Road- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road- Tamper with auto on Homestead Circle- City ordinance violation on Martin Drive- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive- City ordinance violation in Bittersweet Drive- City ordinance violation on Island Road- Malicious mischief on Den Road- Tamper with auto on Indian Chief Road- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive- Disturbing the peace on Amherst LaneMay 25 - City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail- City ordinance violation on Holly Road- Theft on 78th Street- Welfare check on Olympic Circle- Theft on Magnolia Trail- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle- Intoxication on Alcove Circle- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive- Tamper with mail on Buckingham Drive- City ordinance violation on Michele Drive- Theft on Valley View Road- Disorderly conduct on New Market Drive- Damage to property on Franlo Road- Drugs on Bedford DriveMay 26 - Welfare check on Westwind Drive- Welfare check on Castlemoor Drive- Theft on Scenic Heights Road- Welfare check on Grant Drive- City ordinance on Ticonderoga Trail- Welfare check on Cimaroon LaneMay 27 - Theft on Sky Lane- Welfare check on Baker Road- Theft on Liv Lane- City ordinance violation on Scenic Heights Road- Tamper with mail on Jackson Drive- City ordinance violation on Highway 212- Drugs on Martin Drive- Theft on Darnel Road- Stalking on Mitchell Road- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake RoadMay 28 - City ordinance violation on Eden Prairie Road- Theft on Singletree Lane- City ordinance violation on Harrogate Drive- Harassing communication on Wallace Road- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane- City ordinance violation on Carmody DriveMay 29 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive- City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive- Burglary of dwelling on Magnolia Trail- Theft on Bentwood DriveMay 30 - Disturbing the peace on Marsh Ridge Court- Trespassing on St. Johns Drive- Assault on 78th Street- Tamper with auto on Hamilton Road- Theft on Westwind Drive- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes ParkwayMay 31 - DWI on Flying Cloud Drive- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive- Welfare check on Whispering Oaks Drive- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway- City ordinance violation on Birch Island Road- Disturbing the peace on Terra Verde Trail- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive- Drugs on City West Parkway- City ordinance violation on Valley View RoadJune 1 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive- Theft on Westwind Drive- Tamper with auto on Washington Avenue- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway- Theft on Industrial Drive- Burglary of dwelling on Essex Court- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail- City ordinance violation on Center WayJune 2 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail- Damage to property on Columbine Road- Theft of vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive- Disorderly conduct on Indigo Drive- Drugs on Interstate 494- Theft on Westwind Drive- Harassing communication on Bainbridge DriveJune 3 - Drugs on Highway 169- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail- Welfare check on Dahlia Circle- Theft of vehicle on Valley View Road- Theft on Green View Court- Welfare check on Falcons Way- Tamper with auto Boulder Pointe Road- Harassing communication on Franlo Road- Tamper with auto on Erin BayJune 4 - Theft on Bailey Drive- City ordinance violation on Dell Road- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail- DWI on Homeward Hills RoadJune 5 - City ordinance violation on Cedar Forest Road- Theft on Arrowwood Drive
