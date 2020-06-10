May 22 - City ordinance violation on Schroers Farm Road

- Harassing communication on Wagner Way

- Intoxication on Hard Lane

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Technology Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Wakefield Drive

- Disorderly conduct Silverwood Drive

- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive

May 23 - City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Damage to property on Industrial Drive

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Jasmine Lane

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Candlewood Parkway

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

May 24 - Disturbing the peace on Primrose Lane

- DWI on Riverview Road

- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road

- Tamper with auto on Homestead Circle

- City ordinance violation on Martin Drive

- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation in Bittersweet Drive

- City ordinance violation on Island Road

- Malicious mischief on Den Road

- Tamper with auto on Indian Chief Road

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Amherst Lane

May 25 - City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail

- City ordinance violation on Holly Road

- Theft on 78th Street

- Welfare check on Olympic Circle

- Theft on Magnolia Trail

- Welfare check on Office Ridge Circle

- Intoxication on Alcove Circle

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Tamper with mail on Buckingham Drive

- City ordinance violation on Michele Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Disorderly conduct on New Market Drive

- Damage to property on Franlo Road

- Drugs on Bedford Drive

May 26 - Welfare check on Westwind Drive

- Welfare check on Castlemoor Drive

- Theft on Scenic Heights Road

- Welfare check on Grant Drive

- City ordinance on Ticonderoga Trail

- Welfare check on Cimaroon Lane

May 27 - Theft on Sky Lane

- Welfare check on Baker Road

- Theft on Liv Lane

- City ordinance violation on Scenic Heights Road

- Tamper with mail on Jackson Drive

- City ordinance violation on Highway 212

- Drugs on Martin Drive

- Theft on Darnel Road

- Stalking on Mitchell Road

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road

May 28 - City ordinance violation on Eden Prairie Road

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- City ordinance violation on Harrogate Drive

- Harassing communication on Wallace Road

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- City ordinance violation on Carmody Drive

May 29 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Burglary of dwelling on Magnolia Trail

- Theft on Bentwood Drive

May 30 - Disturbing the peace on Marsh Ridge Court

- Trespassing on St. Johns Drive

- Assault on 78th Street

- Tamper with auto on Hamilton Road

- Theft on Westwind Drive

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

May 31 - DWI on Flying Cloud Drive

- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Whispering Oaks Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Birch Island Road

- Disturbing the peace on Terra Verde Trail

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs on City West Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

June 1 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Westwind Drive

- Tamper with auto on Washington Avenue

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Industrial Drive

- Burglary of dwelling on Essex Court

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Center Way

June 2 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- Damage to property on Columbine Road

- Theft of vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Indigo Drive

- Drugs on Interstate 494

- Theft on Westwind Drive

- Harassing communication on Bainbridge Drive

June 3 - Drugs on Highway 169

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- Welfare check on Dahlia Circle

- Theft of vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Green View Court

- Welfare check on Falcons Way

- Tamper with auto Boulder Pointe Road

- Harassing communication on Franlo Road

- Tamper with auto on Erin Bay

June 4 - Theft on Bailey Drive

- City ordinance violation on Dell Road

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- DWI on Homeward Hills Road

June 5 - City ordinance violation on Cedar Forest Road

- Theft on Arrowwood Drive

