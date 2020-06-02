Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 15-22 reports were the following incidents:

May 15 - City ordinance violation on Riverview Drive

- City ordinance violation on Michele Lane

- Tamper with auto on Westwind Drive

- Welfare check on Penny Hill Road

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- DWI on Pioneer Trail

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Bedford Drive

- Theft on Cardinal Creek Road

- Welfare check on Cypress Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Lesley Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Tartan Curve

- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court

May 16 - Welfare check on Valley View Road

- Tamper with mail on Franlo Road

- Trespassing on Optum Circle

- Disorderly conduct on Harvest Lane

May 17 - Welfare check on Technology Drive

- City ordinance violation on Holly Road

- City ordinance violation on Eden Prairie Road

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Road

- Drugs on Martin Drive

- Welfare check on Riverview Road

May 18 - Tamper with auto on Chestnut Drive

- Theft of vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property Shady Oak Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Welfare check on Hennepin Town Road

- Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive

May 19 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive

- Tamper with auto on Wagner Way

- Intoxication on Howard Lane

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Evener Way

- Welfare check on Cardiff Lane

- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on 78th Street

- Theft on 78th Street

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- Intoxication on St. John’s Drive

May 20 - City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- Tamper with auto on Curtis Lane

- Welfare check on Dell Road

- City ordinance violation on Saddle Horn Court

- Disorderly conduct on Cole Court

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Silverwood Drive

May 21 - Drugs on Columbine Road

- Theft on Highway 169

- Theft on Essex Court

- Damage to property on Forestview Circle

- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

May 22 - City ordinance violation on Schroers Farm Road

- Harassing communication on Wagner Way

- Intoxication on Howard Lane

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Technology Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- City ordinance violation on Wakefield Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Silverwood Drive

- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive

