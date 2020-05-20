Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 1-8 reports were the following incidents:

May 1 - Disturbing the peace on Indian Chief Road

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- Drugs on Den Road

- City ordinance violation on Muirfield Lane

- Damage to property on Bennett Place

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Harassing communication on 78th Street

- Harassing communication on Balsam Lane

- Drugs on Flying Cloud

May 2 - Theft on Countryside Drive

- Welfare check on Franlo Road

- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation on Sandy Point Road

- Intoxication on Fairway Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Road

- DWI on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Welfare check on Primrose Lane

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

May 3 - Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road

- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road

- Intoxication on 78th Street

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Drugs on Viking Drive

May 4 - Welfare check on Olympic Circle

- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road

- City ordinance violation on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- City ordinance violation on Hennepin Town Road

- City ordinance violation on Williams Lane

- City ordinance violation on Edenvale Boulevard

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- City ordinance violation on Holly Road

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Lorence Way

- City ordinance violation on Rowland Road

- Disturbing the peace on Lakeland Terrace

- DWI on Technology Drive

- Harassing communication on City West Parkway

- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail

May 5 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Riverview Road

- Tamper with auto on Holasek Lane

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation at Anderson Lakes Parkway & Neill Lake Road

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive

- Assault on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Nemec Knoll Road

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Twilight Trail

May 6 - Trespassing on Cardiff Lane

- City ordinance violation at Bearpath Trail & Melrose Chase

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Lund Road

- Welfare check on Providence Lane

- City ordinance violation on Bluestem Lane

- City ordinance violation on Tristam Way

- Welfare check on Highway 212

May 7 - City ordinance violation on Edenvale Boulevard

- Drugs on Northrup Trail

- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle

- Tamper with auto on Martin Drive

- Tamper with auto on Flying Cloud Drive

- Damage to property on Primrose Lane

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Welfare check on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Hummingbird Lane

May 8 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Preswick Boulevard

- Assault on Preserve Boulevard

- Trespassing on Glory Lane

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road

