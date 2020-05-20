Included in the Eden Prairie Police May 1-8 reports were the following incidents:
May 1 - Disturbing the peace on Indian Chief Road
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
- Drugs on Den Road
- City ordinance violation on Muirfield Lane
- Damage to property on Bennett Place
- Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Harassing communication on 78th Street
- Harassing communication on Balsam Lane
- Drugs on Flying Cloud
May 2 - Theft on Countryside Drive
- Welfare check on Franlo Road
- DWI on Flying Cloud Drive
- City ordinance violation on Sandy Point Road
- Intoxication on Fairway Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Road
- DWI on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Welfare check on Primrose Lane
- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
May 3 - Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road
- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road
- Intoxication on 78th Street
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Drugs on Viking Drive
May 4 - Welfare check on Olympic Circle
- City ordinance violation on Mitchell Road
- City ordinance violation on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- City ordinance violation on Hennepin Town Road
- City ordinance violation on Williams Lane
- City ordinance violation on Edenvale Boulevard
- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive
- City ordinance violation on Holly Road
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Lorence Way
- City ordinance violation on Rowland Road
- Disturbing the peace on Lakeland Terrace
- DWI on Technology Drive
- Harassing communication on City West Parkway
- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail
May 5 - City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Riverview Road
- Tamper with auto on Holasek Lane
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation at Anderson Lakes Parkway & Neill Lake Road
- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive
- Assault on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Nemec Knoll Road
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Twilight Trail
May 6 - Trespassing on Cardiff Lane
- City ordinance violation at Bearpath Trail & Melrose Chase
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Lund Road
- Welfare check on Providence Lane
- City ordinance violation on Bluestem Lane
- City ordinance violation on Tristam Way
- Welfare check on Highway 212
May 7 - City ordinance violation on Edenvale Boulevard
- Drugs on Northrup Trail
- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle
- Tamper with auto on Martin Drive
- Tamper with auto on Flying Cloud Drive
- Damage to property on Primrose Lane
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Hummingbird Lane
May 8 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Preswick Boulevard
- Assault on Preserve Boulevard
- Trespassing on Glory Lane
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- City ordinance violation on Riley Lake Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.