EP police car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 reports were the following incidents:

Jan. 24 - Theft of Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Den Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Lochanburn Road

- Welfare check on Purgatory Road

- Intoxication on Eden Road

Jan. 25 - Welfare check on Edenvale Boulevard

- Drugs on Baker Road

- Theft on Office Ridge Circle

- Theft on Den Road

Jan. 26 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Den Road

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

Jan. 27 - Theft on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Franlo Road

- Tampering with the mail on Holland Circle

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare Check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Trotters Path

- Welfare check on Leesborough Avenue

Jan. 28 - Drugs on Point Chase

- Drugs on Optum Circle

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Pheasant Circle

Jan. 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Dahlia Circle

- Welfare check on Eden Road

Jan. 30 - Theft on Den Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Theft on Den Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Road

Jan. 31 - Theft on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft of a vehicle on Mount Curve Road

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Newspapers, raymond.rivard@ecm-inc.com

Load comments