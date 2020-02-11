Included in the Eden Prairie Police Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 reports were the following incidents:
Jan. 24 - Theft of Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Den Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Lochanburn Road
- Welfare check on Purgatory Road
- Intoxication on Eden Road
Jan. 25 - Welfare check on Edenvale Boulevard
- Drugs on Baker Road
- Theft on Office Ridge Circle
- Theft on Den Road
Jan. 26 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Den Road
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
Jan. 27 - Theft on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Franlo Road
- Tampering with the mail on Holland Circle
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare Check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Trotters Path
- Welfare check on Leesborough Avenue
Jan. 28 - Drugs on Point Chase
- Drugs on Optum Circle
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Pheasant Circle
Jan. 29 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Dahlia Circle
- Welfare check on Eden Road
Jan. 30 - Theft on Den Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Theft on Den Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Road
Jan. 31 - Theft on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft of a vehicle on Mount Curve Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Newspapers, raymond.rivard@ecm-inc.com
