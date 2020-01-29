EP car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 reports were the following incidents:

Jan. 10

- Theft on Shannon Court

- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road

- Theft on Office Ridge Circle

- Disturbing the peace at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Homeward Hills

- Drugs on Columbine Road

- Burglary to a dwelling on Riley Lake Road

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

- Trespassing on Cardiff Lane

Jan. 11

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

Jan. 12

- Burglary to a dwelling on Twilight Trail

- Intoxication complaint on Chestnut Drive

- Animal abuse and neglect on Office Ridge Circle

- Drugs on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Indigo Drive

- Animal bite on Arbor Glen Drive

- Welfare check on Eden Road

Jan. 13

- Trespassing on 78th Street

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Burglary of a business on Shady Oak Road

- Suspicious package on Blue Circle Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Theft on 78th Street

- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive

Jan. 14

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Drugs on Valley View Road

- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway

- Theft on Arbor Glen Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communications on Mitchell Road

- Recovery of stolen items on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Plumstone Drive

- Harassing communications on Woodland Drive

Jan. 15

- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

- Welfare check on Lee Drive

- Drugs on Center Way

- Found property on 62nd Street

Jan. 16

- Assault on School Road

- Damage to property on Valley View Road

- Theft of vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Den Road

- Welfare check n Harvest Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

Jan. 17

- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Crystal View Road

- Theft on Mitchell Road

- Malicious mischief on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Sunshine Drive

-Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments