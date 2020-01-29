Included in the Eden Prairie Police Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 reports were the following incidents:
Jan. 10
- Theft on Shannon Court
- Damage to property on Eden Prairie Road
- Theft on Office Ridge Circle
- Disturbing the peace at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Homeward Hills
- Drugs on Columbine Road
- Burglary to a dwelling on Riley Lake Road
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Trespassing on Cardiff Lane
Jan. 11
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
Jan. 12
- Burglary to a dwelling on Twilight Trail
- Intoxication complaint on Chestnut Drive
- Animal abuse and neglect on Office Ridge Circle
- Drugs on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Indigo Drive
- Animal bite on Arbor Glen Drive
- Welfare check on Eden Road
Jan. 13
- Trespassing on 78th Street
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Burglary of a business on Shady Oak Road
- Suspicious package on Blue Circle Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Theft on 78th Street
- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive
Jan. 14
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Drugs on Valley View Road
- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway
- Theft on Arbor Glen Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communications on Mitchell Road
- Recovery of stolen items on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Welfare check on Plumstone Drive
- Harassing communications on Woodland Drive
Jan. 15
- Tampering with a vehicle on Duck Lake Trail
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Welfare check on Lee Drive
- Drugs on Center Way
- Found property on 62nd Street
Jan. 16
- Assault on School Road
- Damage to property on Valley View Road
- Theft of vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Den Road
- Welfare check n Harvest Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
Jan. 17
- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Crystal View Road
- Theft on Mitchell Road
- Malicious mischief on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Sunshine Drive
-Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.