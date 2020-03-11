Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 21 to 28 reports were the following incidents:
Feb. 21 - Welfare check on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Viking Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Aztec Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Disorderly conduct on Office Ridge Circle
Feb. 22 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
- Intoxication on Franlo Road
- Found person on Eden Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Plumstone Drive
Feb. 23 - Lost person on Vale Court
- Welfare check on Viking Drive
- Welfare check on Coneflower Lane
- Harassing communication on Harlan Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Damage to property on Washington Avenue
- Disorderly conduct on Glen Lane
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Found person on Singletree Lane
- Intoxication on Timber Lake Drive
- Damage to property on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Singletree Lane
Feb. 24 - Drugs on College View Drive
- Threat on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Magnolia Trail
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Darnel Road
- Theft on Sorrel way
- Theft on Howard Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Threat on Jasper Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane
Feb. 25 - Welfare check on Fenwick Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Woodland Drive
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Executive Drive
- Burglary of a dwelling on Staring Lane
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Boulder Pointe Road
Feb. 26 - Malicious mischief on Boulder Pointe Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on 78th Street
- Theft on Old Shady Oak Road
- Theft of a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Westgate Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on 74th Street Damage to property on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Feb. 27 - Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive
- Welfare check on Eden Road
- Theft on Wagner Way
- Theft on Martin Drive
- Intoxication on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Death investigation on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with the mail on Hyland Terrace
Feb. 28 - Harassing communication on Lilac Drive
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Washington Avenue
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive
- Intoxication on Lesley Lane
Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
