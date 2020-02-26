Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 7 to 14 reports were the following incidents:
Feb. 7 - Welfare check on Glen Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pennington Avenue
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on 78th Street
- Welfare check on Hiawatha Avenue
- Welfare check on Venture Lane
- Welfare Check on Westwind Drive
- Welfare check on Hiawatha Avenue
- Trespassing on Singletree Lane
Feb. 8 - Theft on Den road
- Welfare check on St. Johns Drive
- Welfare check on Heather Avenue
- Theft on Harmony Circle
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
Feb. 9 - Tampering with vehicle on Woodland Drive
- Death investigation on Franlo Road
- Welfare check on Dorset Lane
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Cedar Ridge Road
Feb. 10 - Death investigation on Tiffany Lane
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft by check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Threat on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Tanager Lane
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Charlson Road
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Commonwealth Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
- Theft on Gerard Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Regional Center
- Theft on Lee Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Assault on Columbine Road
- Intoxication on Technology Drive
- Harassing communication on Eden Road
Feb. 12 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
Feb. 13 - Harassing communication on City West Parkway
- Theft on Franlo Road
- Welfare check on Viking Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane
- Lost person on Staring Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard
- Harassing communication on Dorset Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
Feb. 14 - Welfare check on Singletree Lane
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on City West Parkway
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
