ep police car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Feb. 7 to 14 reports were the following incidents:

Feb. 7 - Welfare check on Glen Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Pennington Avenue

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on 78th Street

- Welfare check on Hiawatha Avenue

- Welfare check on Venture Lane

- Welfare Check on Westwind Drive

- Welfare check on Hiawatha Avenue

- Trespassing on Singletree Lane

Feb. 8 - Theft on Den road

- Welfare check on St. Johns Drive

- Welfare check on Heather Avenue

- Theft on Harmony Circle

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

Feb. 9 - Tampering with vehicle on Woodland Drive

- Death investigation on Franlo Road

- Welfare check on Dorset Lane

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Cedar Ridge Road

Feb. 10 - Death investigation on Tiffany Lane

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft by check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Threat on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Tanager Lane

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Charlson Road

- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Feb. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Commonwealth Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Gerard Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Regional Center

- Theft on Lee Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Assault on Columbine Road

- Intoxication on Technology Drive

- Harassing communication on Eden Road

Feb. 12 - Drugs on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

Feb. 13 - Harassing communication on City West Parkway

- Theft on Franlo Road

- Welfare check on Viking Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane

- Lost person on Staring Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Edenvale Boulevard

- Harassing communication on Dorset Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

Feb. 14 - Welfare check on Singletree Lane

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on City West Parkway

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Market Place Drive

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments