Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 3-10 reports were the following incidents:

April 3 - Welfare check on Valley View Road

- Drugs on Wakefield Drive

- Welfare check on Labont Way

- Theft on Singletree Lane

- DWI on Martin Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Englewood Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

April 4 - Disorderly conduct on Mitchell Road

- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive

- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on South Shore Lane

April 5 - Tamper with mail on Franlo Road

- Theft on Alpine Trail

- Damage to property on Valley View Road

April 6 - Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road

- Welfare check on Knightsbridge Road

April 7 - Tamper with auto on Columbine Road

- Theft on Curtis Lane

- Damage to property on Braxton Drive

- Theft on Columbine Road

April 8 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane

- Theft on Frederick Place

- Theft on Frederick Place

- Disorderly conduct on 74th Street

- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 9 - Trespassing on Dahlia Circle

- Theft on Northrup Trail

- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road

April 10 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Market Place Drive

- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive

- Welfare check on Balsam Lane

- Tamper with mail on Cromwell Drive

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

