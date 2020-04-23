Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 3-10 reports were the following incidents:
April 3 - Welfare check on Valley View Road
- Drugs on Wakefield Drive
- Welfare check on Labont Way
- Theft on Singletree Lane
- DWI on Martin Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Englewood Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
April 4 - Disorderly conduct on Mitchell Road
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on South Shore Lane
April 5 - Tamper with mail on Franlo Road
- Theft on Alpine Trail
- Damage to property on Valley View Road
April 6 - Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road
- Welfare check on Knightsbridge Road
April 7 - Tamper with auto on Columbine Road
- Theft on Curtis Lane
- Damage to property on Braxton Drive
- Theft on Columbine Road
April 8 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane
- Theft on Frederick Place
- Theft on Frederick Place
- Disorderly conduct on 74th Street
- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 9 - Trespassing on Dahlia Circle
- Theft on Northrup Trail
- Disorderly conduct on Valley View Road
April 10 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Market Place Drive
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Welfare check on Balsam Lane
- Tamper with mail on Cromwell Drive
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.