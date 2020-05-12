Eden Prairie Police Department reports

Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 24 to May 1 reports were the following incidents:

April 24 - Intoxication on Alcove Circle

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive

- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive

- Harassing communication on Flying Cloud Drive

- DWI at Interstate 494 & Washington Avenue South

- City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail

April 25 - Drugs on Highway 212

- Welfare check on Preserve Boulevard

- Theft on Woodland Drive

- Welfare check on Valley View Road

April 26 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane

- Theft on Technology Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Fireworks complaint on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive

April 27 - Welfare check on Heather Avenue

- Burglary of a business on 70th Street

- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail

- Intoxication on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Willow Creek Road

- Disturbing the peace of Golf View Drive

April 28 - Disturbing the peace on Crabapple Lane

- Harassing communication on Gateway Lane

- Theft on Magnolia Trail

- Welfare check on Mitchell Road

- Theft of vehicle on Stewart Drive

- Theft of vehicle on Stewart Drive

- Damage to property on Lee Drive

- Drugs on Geisler Road

- Welfare check on Lesley Lane

- Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road

April 29 - Drugs on Franlo Road

- Disorderly conduct on Plaza Drive

- Damage to property on Stirrup Lane

- City ordinance violation on Neill Lake Road

- Theft of vehicle on Hamilton Road

- Tamper with auto on Interstate 494

- Tamper with mail on Magnolia Trail

- City ordinance violation on Cherry Drive

- Harassing communication on Cortland Road

- City ordinance violation on Kingston Drive

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Pinnacle Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Barberry Lane

- City ordinance violation on Butterscotch Road

- City ordinance violation Pioneer Trail

April 30 - Tamper with auto on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Neill Lake Road

- Welfare check on Magnolia Trail

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Welfare check on Woodland Drive

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Edenvale Boulevard

- Welfare check on Dell Road

May 1 - Disturbing the peace on Indian Chief Road

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- Drugs on Den Road

- Damage to property on Bennett Place

- Theft on Chestnut Drive

- Harassing communication on 78th Street

- Harassing communication on Balsam Lane

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

