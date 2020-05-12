Eden Prairie Police Department reports
Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 24 to May 1 reports were the following incidents:
April 24 - Intoxication on Alcove Circle
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive
- City ordinance violation on Bittersweet Drive
- Harassing communication on Flying Cloud Drive
- DWI at Interstate 494 & Washington Avenue South
- City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail
April 25 - Drugs on Highway 212
- Welfare check on Preserve Boulevard
- Theft on Woodland Drive
- Welfare check on Valley View Road
April 26 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Fireworks complaint on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive
April 27 - Welfare check on Heather Avenue
- Burglary of a business on 70th Street
- Welfare check on Pioneer Trail
- Intoxication on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Willow Creek Road
- Disturbing the peace of Golf View Drive
April 28 - Disturbing the peace on Crabapple Lane
- Harassing communication on Gateway Lane
- Theft on Magnolia Trail
- Welfare check on Mitchell Road
- Theft of vehicle on Stewart Drive
- Theft of vehicle on Stewart Drive
- Damage to property on Lee Drive
- Drugs on Geisler Road
- Welfare check on Lesley Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Mitchell Road
April 29 - Drugs on Franlo Road
- Disorderly conduct on Plaza Drive
- Damage to property on Stirrup Lane
- City ordinance violation on Neill Lake Road
- Theft of vehicle on Hamilton Road
- Tamper with auto on Interstate 494
- Tamper with mail on Magnolia Trail
- City ordinance violation on Cherry Drive
- Harassing communication on Cortland Road
- City ordinance violation on Kingston Drive
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Pinnacle Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Barberry Lane
- City ordinance violation on Butterscotch Road
- City ordinance violation Pioneer Trail
April 30 - Tamper with auto on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Welfare check on Neill Lake Road
- Welfare check on Magnolia Trail
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Welfare check on Woodland Drive
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Edenvale Boulevard
- Welfare check on Dell Road
May 1 - Disturbing the peace on Indian Chief Road
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
- Drugs on Den Road
- Damage to property on Bennett Place
- Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Harassing communication on 78th Street
- Harassing communication on Balsam Lane
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
