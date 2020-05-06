Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 17-24 reports were the following incidents:

April 17 - Damage to property on Nottingham Trail

- Tamper with auto on Shady Oak Road

- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn

- Exposer/obscenity on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn

- Welfare check on Long Meadow Pointe

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

April 18 - Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway

- Welfare check on Landing Road

- Disturbing the peace on Woodland Drive

- City ordinance violation on Baker Road

- City ordinance violation on Shady Oak Road

- City ordinance violation on Den Road

- Welfare check on Indigo Drive

- Tamper with auto on Valley View Road

- Tamper with auto on Belmont Lane

- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tamper with auto on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 19 - Burglary of a dwelling on Chestnut Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Prairie Center Drive

- City ordinance violation on Trillium Circle

- City ordinance violation on Main Street

- Theft on Runnel Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Wagner Way

- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail

- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Assault on Mitchell Road

- Tamper with auto on Magnolia Trail

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation on Leona Road

April 20 - City ordinance violation on Prairie View Road

- Harassing communication Beehive Court

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on 78th Street

- City ordinance violation on Golf View Drive

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- Welfare check on Westwind Drive

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 21 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- City ordinance violation on Park View Lane

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Capital Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on 78th Street

- Threat on Mitchell Road

April 22 - Disturbing the peace on Primrose Lane

- Tamper with auto on City West Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Riley Lake Road

- Welfare check on Magnolia Trail

- Harassing communication on Tamarack Trail

- Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive

- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive

- DWI on Interstate 494

April 23 - Welfare check on Briarglen Road

- Theft on Wildflower Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Pheasant Circle

- City ordinance violation on Stewart Drive

- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- DWI on Highway 212

April 24 - Welfare check on Technology Drive

- Harassing communication on Flying Cloud Drive

- DWI at I-494 & Washington Avenue South

- City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail

