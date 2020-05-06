Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 17-24 reports were the following incidents:
April 17 - Damage to property on Nottingham Trail
- Tamper with auto on Shady Oak Road
- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn
- Exposer/obscenity on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn
- Welfare check on Long Meadow Pointe
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
April 18 - Disturbing the peace on City West Parkway
- Welfare check on Landing Road
- Disturbing the peace on Woodland Drive
- City ordinance violation on Baker Road
- City ordinance violation on Shady Oak Road
- City ordinance violation on Den Road
- Welfare check on Indigo Drive
- Tamper with auto on Valley View Road
- Tamper with auto on Belmont Lane
- Weapons offense on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tamper with auto on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 19 - Burglary of a dwelling on Chestnut Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Prairie Center Drive
- City ordinance violation on Trillium Circle
- City ordinance violation on Main Street
- Theft on Runnel Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Wagner Way
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Assault on Mitchell Road
- Tamper with auto on Magnolia Trail
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- City ordinance violation on Leona Road
April 20 - City ordinance violation on Prairie View Road
- Harassing communication Beehive Court
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on 78th Street
- City ordinance violation on Golf View Drive
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- Welfare check on Westwind Drive
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
April 21 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- City ordinance violation on Park View Lane
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Capital Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on 78th Street
- Threat on Mitchell Road
April 22 - Disturbing the peace on Primrose Lane
- Tamper with auto on City West Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Indigo Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Riley Lake Road
- Welfare check on Magnolia Trail
- Harassing communication on Tamarack Trail
- Disturbing the peace on Westwind Drive
- City ordinance violation on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Flying Cloud Drive
- DWI on Interstate 494
April 23 - Welfare check on Briarglen Road
- Theft on Wildflower Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Pheasant Circle
- City ordinance violation on Stewart Drive
- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- DWI on Highway 212
April 24 - Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Harassing communication on Flying Cloud Drive
- DWI at I-494 & Washington Avenue South
- City ordinance violation on Twilight Trail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.