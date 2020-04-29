Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 10-17 reports were the following incidents:

April 10 - Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Market Place Drive

- Welfare check on Balsam Lane

- City ordinance violation on Lesley Lane

- City ordinance violation on Eden Drive

- Tamper with mail on Cromwell Drive

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Driving complaint on Technology Drive

April 11 - Welfare check on Office Ridge Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Drive

- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Theft on Valley View Road

- Parking complaint on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on Mitchell Road

- Drugs on 175th Avenue

- Parking complaint on Riley Lake Road

- Theft on Valley View Road

- City ordinance violation on Park Terrace Drive

- City ordinance violation on Weston Bay Road

- Harassing communications on 78th Street

April 12 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Welfare check on Olympia Drive

- Theft on Magnolia Trail

- Parking complaint on Marsh Ridge Court

- Drugs on Office Ridge Circle

April 13 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane

- Drugs on City West Parkway

- City ordinance violation on Crowne Oak Road

- DWI on Valley View Road

- DWI on Valley View Road

- Theft on Dahlia Circle

- Theft on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Boulder Pointe Road

- Welfare check on Mitchell Road

April 14 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Theft on St. John’s Drive

- Theft on Mitchell Road

- Robbery on Woodland Drive

- Tamper with auto on Viking Drive

April 15 - Welfare check on Prairie Lakes Drive

- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle

- Theft on Hennepin Town Road

- Trespassing on Den Road

- Drugs on Den Road

April 16 - Tamper with auto on Sunrise Circle

- Driving complaint on Highway 212

- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

April 17 - Damage to property on Nottingham Trail

- Tamper with auto on Shady Oak Road

- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn

- Exposer/obscenity on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Pioneer Trail

- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn

- Welfare check on Long Meadow Point

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Welfare check on Technology Drive

