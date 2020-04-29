Included in the Eden Prairie Police April 10-17 reports were the following incidents:
April 10 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Market Place Drive
- Welfare check on Balsam Lane
- City ordinance violation on Lesley Lane
- City ordinance violation on Eden Drive
- Tamper with mail on Cromwell Drive
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Driving complaint on Technology Drive
April 11 - Welfare check on Office Ridge Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Drive
- Welfare check on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Parking complaint on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Mitchell Road
- Drugs on 175th Avenue
- Parking complaint on Riley Lake Road
- Theft on Valley View Road
- City ordinance violation on Park Terrace Drive
- City ordinance violation on Weston Bay Road
- Harassing communications on 78th Street
April 12 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Olympia Drive
- Theft on Magnolia Trail
- Parking complaint on Marsh Ridge Court
- Drugs on Office Ridge Circle
April 13 - Disturbing the peace on Dorset Lane
- Drugs on City West Parkway
- City ordinance violation on Crowne Oak Road
- DWI on Valley View Road
- DWI on Valley View Road
- Theft on Dahlia Circle
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Boulder Pointe Road
- Welfare check on Mitchell Road
April 14 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Theft on St. John’s Drive
- Theft on Mitchell Road
- Robbery on Woodland Drive
- Tamper with auto on Viking Drive
April 15 - Welfare check on Prairie Lakes Drive
- Tamper with auto on Dahlia Circle
- Theft on Hennepin Town Road
- Trespassing on Den Road
- Drugs on Den Road
April 16 - Tamper with auto on Sunrise Circle
- Driving complaint on Highway 212
- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
April 17 - Damage to property on Nottingham Trail
- Tamper with auto on Shady Oak Road
- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn
- Exposer/obscenity on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Pioneer Trail
- City ordinance violation on Branching Horn
- Welfare check on Long Meadow Point
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
