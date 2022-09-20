The group of seven one acts have performances through Sept. 25
The latest batch of Eden Prairie Players one acts has one thing surely going for them.
Laughter.
“It’s an interesting variety, which we always try to achieve within the one acts because there’s a lot of humor, but we always have at least one play that’s quite serious with little comedic elements so you don’t come in expecting a real downer. And some of them, you laugh so hard you almost fall off your chair. It’s a lovely, lovely range,” said Liz Michaelson, “Fourth Wall” director.
The collection of seven includes “Fourth Wall” by Terry Riley, “Tiny, Secret Notes” by Marj O’Neill-Butler, “Shakespeare and Juliet” by Andrea Aptecker, “A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners” by Ken Preuss, “Family Justice” by James McLindon, “Who Didn’t Dunnit” by Thomas Misuraca and “An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah” by John Bavoso.
Three of the seven shows are debut plays, including “Fourth Wall,” “Shakespeare and Juliet” and “Who Didn’t Dunnit?”
The seven shows were chosen from more than 150 submissions, going through a variety of read-throughs by readers, several table reads and an advisory committee review. The final phase of review for plays being considered generally accounts for topic matter, length as well as the mix of characters in terms of gender and diversity.
Michaelson’s directorial process includes rereading the play many times and finding nuances or other things that may be a good addition, something the author may not have thought of when written. Another important element for her is casting the right actors.
For “Fourth Wall,” she said she hopes the audience takes away “that like other businesses, theater does have a language of its own because that is the entire premise of this play, is that people don’t understand our terminology just as we don’t understand a certain amount of IT terminology... That we all have these things and it’s kind of fun to suddenly be on the inside learning them.”
Daniel Stephans II is the director behind “Who Didn’t Dunnit?” He first became involved in Eden Prairie Players four years ago as an actor.
“As always, my approach is to cast the best actors I can and I’m a relatively new director, so that helps me a lot because having folks that are extremely talented and have been there and done that, it takes a lot of burden off me because we can focus on the show,” he said in terms of his directorial approach.
What he hopes the audience takes away from the show is laughter as well as the message of forgiveness.
“That idea of forgiveness and the ability to help people out that are down and out, even if they’re not being the best people to you, I think I’d love if people took that message away because we need a little more of that in the world,” Stephans said.
Lori Alsdurf is the director behind “Shakespeare and Juliet” and has been a part of Eden Prairie Players since 2014 when she was a one-act actress.
“It’s been a great company to work with and the community loves the one acts at the barn. It’s got quite a draw,” she said.
As she goes into directing the play, two important parts for her were imagining if Shakespeare’s works were written by a woman and the sword fights between the characters. She feels the play will be entertaining from a comedic standpoint and may make others see that Shakespeare “isn’t horrible.”
“Overall, people should come out and see this because with the one acts, I’ve always said it’s like a Minnesota winter or a Minnesota day. If you don’t like the weather, stick around and it’ll change within minutes. So the same thing with the one acts. There’s something to see. Time goes by quickly,” she said.
“Fourth Wall”
In this comedy, a misunderstanding of theatrical terms leads a carpenter to install a “Fourth Wall” at the Riley Jacques Barn, according to Eden Prairie Players website.
“Tiny, Secret Notes”
Is there solace in holding onto grief? After her father’s death, Diane visits her mother to comfort her, by taking over her father’s loving ritual,
“Shakespeare and Juliet”
William Shakespeare, an undiscovered playwright, visits the Stratford-Upon-Avon Bank to request a loan. But what happens if the bank official, Juliet, who has aspirations of her own to become a playwright, denies his request? Will he go to debtors’ prison and never write the plays he was destined to write? What happens to the world if Shakespeare never exists?
“A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners”
A student home from college for the funeral of a friend, and a singer hired to perform at the service, meet by chance outside the church, conversing, confessing, and connecting in unexpected ways.
Content Warning: A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners uses themes of grief and suicide. Resources will be provided to audience members accompanying this performance.
“Family Justice”
At the intersection of criminal procedural and family sit-com, a 6-year-old stands accused of taking her little brother’s treat and mom must solve her most difficult case ... despite dad’s help.
“Who Didn’t Dunnit?”
Three strangers meet in a luxurious mansion where they discover a person named Parker plans to blackmail them. But what happens if his intended victims don’t care about their secrets being revealed?
“An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah”
After luring Isaac to the top of Mount Moriah under false pretenses, binding him, and nearly sacrificing him, Abraham is faced with an even more arduous task... attempting to make small talk with his son during their walk home.
Performance dates for the collection of one acts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24; and 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets are available on Eden Prairie Players website, with the recommendation that they are purchased prior to arrival. Seats are pre-chosen based on the order of purchase. Masks and distance seating are not required. Tickets at the door may be purchased in cash or check only.
